Live Junior Results & Updates from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023

Aug 4, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The 2023 Junior Downhill World Championships are now underway at Fort William, stay tuned for live results and updates.

Live Timing
You can find live timing here.



Junior Women

Live Race Updates:

6:30 am PDT: The Junior Women's Race is Now Underway
The Junior finals are kicking off at Fort William with Jessica Sheridan starting proceedings.

6:36 am PDT: Jessica Sheridan Sets a Time of 5:48.790
Jessica Sheridan crosses the line with a 5:48.790. The fastest qualifying time from yesterday was 5:17.024.

6:37 am PDT: Poppy Lane Flies into the Lead
Poppy Lan takes the hot seat by over 27 seconds.

6:46 am PDT: Poppy Lane Still Leads After 10 Riders
With 10 riders down it is still Poppy Lane who leads Abigail Ronca by 15 seconds.

6:47 am PDT: The Race is on Hold
There is a red flag on the Motorway section as medics attend to Jenna Byrnes. This was also a problem area during yesterday's practice session.

6:49 am PDT: Jenna Byrnes is Back on her Feet
It's good to see Jenna Byrnes back on her feet and walking off the course after a big crash.

6:55 am PDT: Taylor Ostgaard Crashes in the Top Part of the Course
Taylor Ostgaard has had a small crash in the top part of sector two, Taylor is quickly back up and making her way down. She was 2nd at the first split so it will be interesting to see if she can pull any time back from her crash in the bottom splits.




Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results Fort William World Championships 2023 World Championships World Championships 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,559 articles
Report
12 Comments
  • 3 0
 Yep, called it. The coverage is even worse than GCN. Literally no cameras on the top section, so basically half the track. Looks like a helicopter operating within French airspace meaning you can barely make out the rider.
And the commentator is appalling. Just so difficult to listen to. (BBC)
  • 3 0
 I would love to be appalled by the broadcast but we are not allowed to watch in the United States not even from the UCI website.
  • 1 0
 @Winter73Q: yeah the whole idea of it being world champs doesn't feel very world champish when half the world is blocked from watching it.
  • 1 0
 @Winter73Q: Even though once a year you lot all decide you're Scottish?
  • 1 0
 Shout out to Australia for making it impossible to watch the junior downhill. Even with a vpn it won't work. Like how is the even a thing, if noone was willing to show it on TV why won't you let us stream the damn thing?
  • 2 0
 Of all the typo's you could have typo'd...please fix the typo in poor Poppy's name...
  • 1 0
 They got a heli tracking the whole top section! now this is the coverage I don't mind paying for...
  • 1 0
 They'd better have a close-up later!
  • 1 0
 ooh - we get to see the start hut and then the motorway. Win.
  • 1 0
 It's awful so far from the heli cam, the riders are barely visible
  • 1 0
 what a broadcast horror....such a mega bad thing for the fans, the riders, the sport
  • 1 0
 Is there a course hold? Red Flag???





