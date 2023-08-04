Live Junior Results & Updates from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023

Live Timing



Junior Women



Live Race Updates:



6:30 am PDT: The Junior Women's Race is Now Underway

The Junior finals are kicking off at Fort William with Jessica Sheridan starting proceedings.



6:36 am PDT: Jessica Sheridan Sets a Time of 5:48.790

Jessica Sheridan crosses the line with a 5:48.790. The fastest qualifying time from yesterday was 5:17.024.



6:37 am PDT: Poppy Lane Flies into the Lead

Poppy Lan takes the hot seat by over 27 seconds.



6:46 am PDT: Poppy Lane Still Leads After 10 Riders

With 10 riders down it is still Poppy Lane who leads Abigail Ronca by 15 seconds.



6:47 am PDT: The Race is on Hold

There is a red flag on the Motorway section as medics attend to Jenna Byrnes. This was also a problem area during yesterday's practice session.



6:49 am PDT: Jenna Byrnes is Back on her Feet

It's good to see Jenna Byrnes back on her feet and walking off the course after a big crash.



6:55 am PDT: Taylor Ostgaard Crashes in the Top Part of the Course

Taylor Ostgaard has had a small crash in the top part of sector two, Taylor is quickly back up and making her way down. She was 2nd at the first split so it will be interesting to see if she can pull any time back from her crash in the bottom splits.





