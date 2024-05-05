Junior Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

Results:

Race Updates:



3:31 PDT: The Junior Women's Race is Now Underway

The Junior finals are kicking off in Fort William with Amelia Dudek starting proceedings.



3:33 PDT: Conditions are Very Different Today

After the warm, sunny and mostly dry condition of the past couple of days visibility is poor as the Junior Women start finals day in Fort William.



3:36 PDT: Amelia Dudek Sets a Time of 5:33.399

Amelia Dudek is the first rider down in finals today as she goes across the line with a 5:33.399.



3:38 PDT: Kale Cushman Takes the hot seat by 3.8 Seconds

Kale Cushman takes the lead as she goes 3.886 seconds ahead. We are still a ways off the top qualifying time of 4:57.412.



3:39 PDT: Nellie Aabech Goes 2nd by 0.713

It's close at the front of the race with Nellie Aabech falling under a second behind the current fastest time.



3:40 PDT: European Champ Lais Bonnaure Goes Fastest

Lais Bonnaure puts together a great run as she takes the hot seat by over eight seconds.



3:41 PDT: Sacha Mills Now Leads

There's another new leader as Sacha Mills is now fastest in the Junior Women's finals.



3:42 PDT: A Huge Run from Matilda Melton

Matilda Melton blows apart the top times with a lead of just over 12 seconds. We are getting very close to the top qualifying time.



3:44 PDT: Trek Factory Racing's Sacha Earnest Goes 6.9 Seconds Faster

Sacha Earnest is looking quick on her new Trek setup as she holds the lead through every split to set a time of 5:00.272 with three riders left.



3:48 PDT: Eliana Hulsebosch Takes 2nd So Far

Eliana Hulsebosch fights back in the bottom part of the course but can't quite match Sacha Earnest as she goes over the line 0.015 behind.



3:51 PDT: Heather Wilson Takes the Lead at Split 3

Heather Wilson leads the race by 1.7 seconds as she heads into the final two track sectors.



3:52 PDT: Heather Wilson Goes Fastest with 1 Rider Left

Heather Wilson could be about to win her first World Cup as she is fastest by 3.5 seconds with only Erice Van Leuven remaining at the top of the course.



3:55 PDT: A rear flat for Erice Van Leuven but she is still in the green at split two

2023 World Champ Erice Van Leuven has a rear flat but she is not slowing down yet as she is nearly three seconds up at split two.



3:56 PDT: Heather Wilson Wins in Fort William

Heather Wilson takes the win at her first World Cup as she bested Sacha Earnest by 3.597 seconds. Erice Van Leuven crossed the line fifth after a rear flat.









Junior Men



Race Updates:



4:05 PDT: Lorenzo Mascherini Sets the Benchmark Time for the Junior Men

Lorenzo Mascherini goes across the line with a time of 4:29.208.



4:09 PDT: Jon Mozell Leads by 4.6 Seconds

The times are starting to tumble as Jon Mozell steps onto the hot seat after going fastest by 4.678 seconds.



4:12 PDT: Noa Hirst Walker Takes the Lead by 1.2 Seconds

Noa Hirst Walker loses some time after a mistake but still manages to keep it together to go into the lead.



4:17 PDT: George Madley Flies into the Top Spot So Far

George Madley holds the overall race lead throughout the course as he crosses the finish line 3.954 ahead, making it two UK riders in the top three.



4:19 PDT: There's Another New Leader as Dane Jewett Sets a New Fastest Time

By only 0.024 seconds Pivot's Dane Jewett is the latest rider to sit in the hot seat as 10 riders are left at the top.



4:24 PDT: Ryan Griffith Goes Third

There are two Pivots in the top three as Ryan Griffith ends his run 1.605 back from teammate Dane Jewett.



4:29 PDT: Mike Huter Pulls Back Time in the Final Split to Take 3rd

Mike Huter pilots the Gamux race bike into third as he finds nearly a second on the race leader through the final track sector.



4:31 PDT: Luke Wayman Smashes the Top Time by Nearly 2 Seconds

Luke Wayman has an incredible run as he storms across the line with the fastest time of the day so far.



4:34 PDT: Asa Vermette is 2.3 Seconds Ahead at Split 2

Asa Vermette is flying through the top part of the course as he is managing the hype to lay down an amazing run so far.



4:36 PDT: Asa Vermette Dominates the Junior Men's Field with a 6-Second Lead

Asa Vermette battles through pre-season injuries to go fastest. Only two more riders remain to deny him the World Cup win.



4:41 PDT: Daniel Parfitt is 0.292 Back at the Second Split

Asa Vermette's second split puts final rider Daniel Parfitt behind as he is just 0.292 off the pace of the current leader.



4:43 PDT: Asa Vermette Wins in Fort William

Daniel Parfitt came close to Vermette in the upper splits but the young American rider was unmatched in the lower part of the course winning the opening World Cup round by six seconds.







The first Junior DH World Cup of the year has wrapped up in Fort William with some incredible racing from the future of the sport.Heather Wilson dominated on home soil as she followed up a second place in qualifying to take the win by 3.597 seconds. Sacha Earnest piloted her new Trek race bike to second place as she just pulled ahead of Eliana Hulsebosch. 2023 World Champion Erice Van Leuven suffered a rear flat, but she still managed to power towards the finish in fifth.Asa Vermette answered the wild pre-season hype as he stormed the Fort William course to dominate the Junior Men's field. Vermette ends the opening round with a debut win and a winning margin of six seconds against Luke Wayman. Daniel Parfitt secured third at his home race, 6.218 off the winning pace.Check out the results and race updates below.Heather Wilson: 4:56.675Sacha Earnest: 5:00.272 /Eliana Hulsebosch: 5:00.287 /Matilda Melton: 5:07.214 /Erice Van Leuven: 5:19.103 /Asa Vermette: 4:10.550Luke Wayman: 4:16.637 /Daniel Parfitt: 4:16.768 /Max Alran: 4:18.056 /Dane Jewett: 4:18.624 /