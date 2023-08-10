Live Junior Results from the Glentress XC World Champs 2023

Aug 10, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the first XCO race of the week at Glentress. Canada's Isabella Holmgren takes home the rainbow jersey as she crossed the line 39 seconds up on fellow Canadian Marin Lowe. Natalia Grzegorzewska wrapped up the medal positions 1:24 back. The Junior Men are on track now and we will have the results in soon.

Check out the results below.


Results:
Junior Women

1st. Isabella Holmgren: 1:07:37
2nd. Marin Lowe: +39
3rd. Natalia Grzegorzewska: +1:24
4th. Eliška Hanakova: +1:50
5th. Eva Herzog: +2:16
Junior Men

Full Results:

Junior Women

photo
photo



5 Comments
  • 8 0
 Canada has a 1 - 2 on the podium and a Woman's Jr. DOUBLE rainbow champion!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! CX and XCO!
  • 2 0
 Geographically speaking, Canada #1 and #2 finishers may be much further away from each other than Poland's #3 and Czech Rep's #4. Regardless, it is interesting whenever there's an upset to the Swiss and French domination.
  • 1 0
 yep, these two girls live 4322km apart based on google map info Smile
  • 1 0
 YOB 2005. that's the year I graduated Highschool. Dang, am I old now?
  • 1 0
 Good job Eliska!





