Live Junior Results from the Glentress XC World Champs 2023

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Isabella Holmgren: 1:07:37

2nd. Marin Lowe: +39

3rd. Natalia Grzegorzewska: +1:24

4th. Eliška Hanakova: +1:50

5th. Eva Herzog: +2:16

Junior Men



Full Results:

The results are in from the first XCO race of the week at Glentress. Canada's Isabella Holmgren takes home the rainbow jersey as she crossed the line 39 seconds up on fellow Canadian Marin Lowe. Natalia Grzegorzewska wrapped up the medal positions 1:24 back. The Junior Men are on track now and we will have the results in soon.Check out the results below.