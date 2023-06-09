Live Junior Results & Updates from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

The first Junior DH World Cup of the year is now underway at Lenzerheide, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 3:22.247
2nd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:26.524
3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 3:27.660
4th. Vanesa Petrovská: 3:34.182
5th. Aimi Kenyon: 3:40.255
First up today is the Junior Women, stay following this page for live race updates and results.
Live Race Updates:4:15 am PDT: The Junior Women's Race is Now UnderwayWe have our first-ever live broadcasted Junior finals kicking off in Lenzerheide with Transition Factory Racing's Taylor Ostgaard starting proceedings.4:19 am PDT: Taylor Ostgaard Goes 10 Seconds Up on her Qualifying TimeThe track is looking fast today as Taylor Ostgaard improves upon her qualifying time by over 10 seconds with a 3:45.649.4:21 am PDT: Soline Besson Goes Over 8 Seconds BackSoline Besson has a tough run as she goes slower than her Ninth place qualifying time to cross the line over eight seconds back.4:22 am PDT: Riley Miller is the New Race LeaderRiley Miller takes the top position so far as a fast final split helps push her past the time of Taylor Ostgaard to take the lead by nearly one and a half seconds.4:23 am PDT: Emma Iten goes 0.9 Seconds UpEmma Iten goes fastest so far at her home race knocking nearly a second off the previous top run. We are still around 16 seconds off yesterday's top qualifying time.4:26 am PDT: Vanesa Petrovská has a Huge RunVanesa Petrovská smashes the previous times going into the lead by just over nine seconds. As we get into the final five riders the new leader is still around seven seconds behind the top qualifier so we could have some even faster runs still to come.4:28 am PDT: Pinkbike Racing's Aimi Kenyon Goes 2ndAimi Kenyon was looking strong in the first two splits but something must have happened between split two and three as she loses a lot of time to cross the line six seconds back. 4:30 am PDT: A Rapid Run for Lisa BouladouLisa Bouladou lays down a very strong run coming into the finish just ahead of the top qualifying time of Valentina Roa Sanchez.4:33 am PDT: Erice Van Leuven Goes Fastest by Over Five SecondsErice Van Leuven takes the lead by over five seconds. There is still Valentina Roa Sanchez left at the top.4:35 am PDT: Valentina Roa Sanchez Goes 2nd, Erice Van Leuven Wins the First Junior World CupValentina Roa Sanchez started off strong but loses time in the lower parts of the course to take second place. Erice Van Leuven, therefore, takes the win at the first Junior World Cup of the year.
Course Preview:
Loic Bruni takes a lap of this year's course. Course Map:
Full Results:
Junior Women
- Camera angles better than what Red Bull had, actually zoomed out and not focused in so you can only see the wheels
- CG talks too much, focus on the racing!
- why are the split times hidden in the top tight hand corner really small, these need to be big and obvious!
- RM declared the race winner 3 times with riders still to go, pretty embarrassing, pay attention!!
No commentary on GCN+?