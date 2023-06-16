Live Junior Results & Updates from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023

The second Junior DH World Cup of the year is now underway in Leogang, stay tuned for live results and updates.
Live timing is available here
Junior Women
First up today is the Junior Women, stay following this page for live race updates and results.
Live Race Updates:3:45 am PDT: The Junior Women's Race is Now UnderwayThe Junior finals are kicking off in Leogang with Transition Factory Racing's Taylor Ostgaard starting proceedings.3:50 am PDT: Taylor Ostgaard Sets the First TimeTaylor Ostgaard was on a great run before a crash right at the bottom of the course. Taylor's time is only two seconds off the top five from qualifying so we expect some rapid runs as we make our way through today's racers.3:51 am PDT: Amelia Dudek Goes FastestAmelia Dudek takes the leading position as she goes 1.258 seconds up.
Course Preview:
Pinkbike Racing's Wyatt Harrington previews this year's course.Course Map:
