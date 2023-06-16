Live Junior Results & Updates from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023

Jun 16, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The second Junior DH World Cup of the year is now underway in Leogang, stay tuned for live results and updates.

Live timing is available here.



Junior Women

First up today is the Junior Women, stay following this page for live race updates and results.


Live Race Updates:

3:45 am PDT: The Junior Women's Race is Now Underway
The Junior finals are kicking off in Leogang with Transition Factory Racing's Taylor Ostgaard starting proceedings.

3:50 am PDT: Taylor Ostgaard Sets the First Time
Taylor Ostgaard was on a great run before a crash right at the bottom of the course. Taylor's time is only two seconds off the top five from qualifying so we expect some rapid runs as we make our way through today's racers.

3:51 am PDT: Amelia Dudek Goes Fastest
Amelia Dudek takes the leading position as she goes 1.258 seconds up.


Course Preview:


Pinkbike Racing's Wyatt Harrington previews this year's course.

Course Map:





Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results World Cup DH Leogang World Cup Dh 2023


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
139455 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
88724 views
Results from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023
66108 views
Spotted: Unreleased Trek High-Pivot Enduro Bike
50618 views
First Ride: 2024 Rocky Mountain Slayer
50184 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023
40757 views
Semi-Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
40206 views
Bike Check: Milan Vader's Cervelo ZFS-5 Short Track Bike
30387 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Is anyone getting any audio from the live feed? Works everywhere else but on the live feed.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.044956
Mobile Version of Website