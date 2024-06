LIVE: Junior Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024

Live Timing

Junior Women



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 3:54.132

2nd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:58.850 / +4.718

3rd. Heather Wilson: 3:58.875 / +4.743

4th. Ella Svegby: 4:05.667 / +11.535

5th. Sacha Mills: 4:15.394 / +21.262

Junior Men



Junior Women

After the yesterday's qualifying the Juniors are now on track for finals in Leogang.Erice Van Leuven takes her first win of the season after besting the tricky conditions. After overnight rain made parts of the course slick for this morning's racing Van Leuven crossed the line 4.7 seconds up and takes the win in Leogang. Eliana Hulsebosch ends the weekend in second place with Heather Wilson completing the Junior Women's podium.