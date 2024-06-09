LIVE: Junior Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024

After the yesterday's qualifying
the Juniors are now on track for finals in Leogang.
Erice Van Leuven takes her first win of the season after besting the tricky conditions. After overnight rain made parts of the course slick for this morning's racing Van Leuven crossed the line 4.7 seconds up and takes the win in Leogang. Eliana Hulsebosch ends the weekend in second place with Heather Wilson completing the Junior Women's podium.
Live Timing
Results:
Full Results:
Junior Women
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 3:54.132
2nd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:58.850 / +4.718
3rd. Heather Wilson: 3:58.875 / +4.743
4th. Ella Svegby: 4:05.667 / +11.535
5th. Sacha Mills: 4:15.394 / +21.262
Junior Men
Results to follow shortly.
Junior Women