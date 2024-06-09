Powered by Outside

LIVE: Junior Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024

Jun 9, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
After the yesterday's qualifying the Juniors are now on track for finals in Leogang.

Erice Van Leuven takes her first win of the season after besting the tricky conditions. After overnight rain made parts of the course slick for this morning's racing Van Leuven crossed the line 4.7 seconds up and takes the win in Leogang. Eliana Hulsebosch ends the weekend in second place with Heather Wilson completing the Junior Women's podium.

Live Timing


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Erice Van Leuven: 3:54.132
2nd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:58.850 / +4.718
3rd. Heather Wilson: 3:58.875 / +4.743
4th. Ella Svegby: 4:05.667 / +11.535
5th. Sacha Mills: 4:15.394 / +21.262
Junior Men

Results to follow shortly.

Full Results:

Junior Women

photo



3 Comments
  • 2 0
 Erice was just too superb today! Especially going through that wood section, so smooth! Congratulations!
  • 1 0
 It makes sense to keep Rachel in with gwin to sit in with the men’s racing as well.
  • 1 0
 Carlso is doing a good job for his first time commentating. Hopefully they keep him on and he can grow into the role.







