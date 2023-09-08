Live Junior Results & Updates from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Sep 8, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The sixth Junior DH World Cup of the year is now underway in Les Gets, stay tuned for live results and updates.

Live Timing



Junior Women

Live Race Updates:

3:45 am PDT: The Junior Women's Race is Now Underway
The Junior finals are kicking off in Les Gets with Abigail Ronca starting proceedings.

3:49 am PDT: Abigail Ronca Slides Out in the Dust
The dust is very thick at the bottom of the course and it catches Abigail Ronca out as she loses the front wheel.

3:51 am PDT: Emy Grandouiller Sets the First Time of the Day
Emy Grandouiller goes over the line with a 4:21.683, an almost ten-second improvement over her qualifying run.

3:53 am PDT: Taylor Ostgaard Takes the Hot Seat
Taylor Ostgaard flies into the top spot as she now leads by 6.7 seconds.

3:54 am PDT: Aimi Kenyon Goes 2nd
Aimi Kenyon ends her race 5.558 off the pace and sits in second place so far.




