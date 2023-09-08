Live Junior Results & Updates from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Live Timing



Junior Women



Live Race Updates:



3:45 am PDT: The Junior Women's Race is Now Underway

The Junior finals are kicking off in Les Gets with Abigail Ronca starting proceedings.



3:49 am PDT: Abigail Ronca Slides Out in the Dust

The dust is very thick at the bottom of the course and it catches Abigail Ronca out as she loses the front wheel.



3:51 am PDT: Emy Grandouiller Sets the First Time of the Day

Emy Grandouiller goes over the line with a 4:21.683, an almost ten-second improvement over her qualifying run.



3:53 am PDT: Taylor Ostgaard Takes the Hot Seat

Taylor Ostgaard flies into the top spot as she now leads by 6.7 seconds.



3:54 am PDT: Aimi Kenyon Goes 2nd

Aimi Kenyon ends her race 5.558 off the pace and sits in second place so far.







The sixth Junior DH World Cup of the year is now underway in Les Gets, stay tuned for live results and updates.