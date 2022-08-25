Live Junior Results from the Les Gets XC World Champs 2022

Aug 25, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the first XC race of the week in Les Gets. Monique Halter dominated the Junior Women's category with a gap of 1:16 back to Lea Huber. Another ten seconds back was Natalia Grzegorzewska. The Junior Men are on track shortly and we will have the results in soon.

Check out the results below.


Results:
Junior Women (3 Laps)

1st. Monique Halter: 59:37
2nd. Lea Huber: 1:00:53
3rd. Natalia Grzegorzewska: 1:01:03
4th. Antonia Weeger: 1:01:33
5th. Ella Maclean-Howell: 1:02:17
Junior Men

1st.
2nd.
3rd.
4th.
5th.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Les Gets Xc World Champs 2022 World Championships 2022 XC Racing


