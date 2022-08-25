Live Junior Results from the Les Gets XC World Champs 2022

The results are in from the first XC race of the week in Les Gets. Monique Halter dominated the Junior Women's category with a gap of 1:16 back to Lea Huber. Another ten seconds back was Natalia Grzegorzewska. The Junior Men are on track shortly and we will have the results in soon.
Check out the results below.
Results:
Junior Women (3 Laps)
1st. Monique Halter: 59:37
2nd. Lea Huber: 1:00:53
3rd. Natalia Grzegorzewska: 1:01:03
4th. Antonia Weeger: 1:01:33
5th. Ella Maclean-Howell: 1:02:17
Junior Men
1st.
2nd.
3rd.
4th.
5th.
