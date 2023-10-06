Live Junior Results & Updates from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Oct 6, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The final Junior DH World Cup of the year is now underway at Mont-Sainte-Anne, stay tuned for live results and updates.

Live Timing



Junior Women

Live Race Updates:

9:45 PDT: The Junior Women's Race is Now Underway
The Junior finals are kicking off with Sophi Lawrence starting proceedings.

9:51 PDT: Sophi Lawrence Sets the First Time with a 5:26.141
Sophi Lawrence goes over the line with a 5:26.141 to start today's racing. Sophi's run is around 30 seconds off the top qualifier.

9:52 PDT: Kale Cushman Leads by 18 Seconds
Kale Cushman goes 18 seconds quicker and improves her qualifying run by 17 seconds.

9:53 PDT: Abigail Ronca Takes 2nd
Abigail Ronca loses a lot of time in split two and crosses the line 17 seconds back and goes into 2nd place after three riders.

9:53 PDT: Emma Iten Goes onto the Hot Seat
Emma Iten bests Kale Cushman by 5.8 seconds to take an early lead.

9:54 PDT: Aimi Kenyon Leads by 2.5 Seconds
Aimi Kenyon has a great run as she goes fastest. Aimi's run would have been third in qualifying.

9:56 PDT: Sacha Earnest Sets the Fastest Junior Women's Time of the Week
Sacha Earnest is ending her season with a great result as she takes the lead by 4.277 seconds and beats the top qualifying time.

9:59 PDT: Erice Van Leuven Crashes
Erice Van Leuven crashes just after the Stevie Smith drop. Erice gets back up on the bike but she is over 13 seconds back and will have lost any chance of taking the overall.

10:04 PDT: Valentina Roa Sanchez Takes the Lead & the Overall Title
With just one rider left there is no way for Lisa Bouladou to close the points gap meaning no matter what Valentina wins the overall title.

10:05 PDT: Lisa Bouladou 9 Seconds Back at Split 1
Lisa Bouladou looks to have had some issues in the first split as she is nearly ten seconds back. While she has lost the overall, with Erice Van Leuven back in 9th she should still take 2nd in the standings.




2 Comments
  • 2 1
 Hopefully any criticism of this year's DH will be listened to and sorted. Roll on 2024
  • 1 0
 One step forward with Gwin providing commentary even for the Junior race today. He'll be racing next year but at least they acknowledge it's not working with Gracia by pulling him in. Smile





