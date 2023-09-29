Live Junior Results & Updates from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

Live Timing

Junior Women



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 4:02.208

2nd. Taylor Ostgaard: 4:08.154

3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:09.463

4th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:10.845

5th. Kale Cushman: 4:15.166



10:21 PDT: Austin Haessly Sets a Time of 3:38.747

After a big crash for Max Halchuk it's Austin Haessly who is first to cross the line. Austin's time is 28 seconds back from Ryan Pinkerton's top qualifier.



10:23 PDT: Ryan Griffith Leads by 12 Seconds

Ryan Griffith quickly takes a big chunk of time out of Austin Haessly as he takes the hot seat by a 12.9-second margin.



10:26 PDT: Zac Stratton Goes 4 Second Back

Zac Stratton comes the closest to Ryan Griffith so far as he falls only four seconds off the pace.



10:27 PDT: Luca Thurlow Takes the Lead by 0.4 Seconds

Luca Thurlow puts together a great run to just pull ahead of the previous race leader.



10:29 PDT: Nathan Pontvianne Flies Straight into the Hot Seat

Nathan Pontvianne is quick to knock Luca off the top of the timing screen as he finds 3.3 seconds to take an early race lead.



10:37 PDT: Daniel Castellanos Liberal Beats the Fastest Qualifying Time

Daniel Castellanos Liberal is the first rider to beat Ryan Pinkerton's qualifying time as he moves into the hot seat.







The Junior Women's Race as it Happened



Race Updates:



9:45 PDT: The Junior Women's Race is Now Underway

The Junior finals are kicking off in Les Gets with Sacha Earnest starting proceedings.



9:50 PDT: Sacha Earnest Sets the First Time with a 4:22.381

Sacha Earnest's time would have been good enough for 2nd in qualifying but is way off the fastest qualifying run of 4:07.



9:51 PDT: Abigail Ronca Takes 2nd 0.737 Back

Abigail Ronca fights back in the bottom part of the course to pull back nearly eight seconds in the last two splits.



9:53 PDT: Kale Cushman Flies into the Lead

Kale Cushman takes the hot seat on home soil as she pulls ahead of Sacha Earnest by 7.215 seconds.



9:54 PDT: Emma Iten Loses Grip in the Rocks

The infamous Snowshoe rocks are as slippy as ever with Emma Iten sliding out in the third split. Emma ends her run 17 seconds back.



9:55 PDT: Lais Bonnaure Moves into 2nd

The European champ loses a lot of time in split three to cross the line 4.976 back.



9:58 PDT: Aimi Kenyon Goes 6 Seconds Back

Pinkbike Racing's Aimi Kenyon has a few troubles during her run but still manages to take third at the bottom of the hill.



9:59 PDT: Taylor Ostgaard Dominates to Lead by 7 Seconds

Taylor Ostgaard puts together an incredible run as she took the lead in the second split and never gave it up to the finish.



10:02 PDT: Valentina Roa Sanchez Falls 1.3 Back

Overall series leader Valentina Roa Sanchez goes over the line just over a second back from Transition teammate Taylor Ostgaard.



10:06 PDT: Lisa Bouladou Takes 3rd with 1 Rider Left

Lisa Bouladou stalls mid-run losing time against an incredible run from Taylor Ostgaard. Only World Champ Erice Van Leuven is left.



10:08 PDT: Erice Van Leuven Wins in Snowshoe

Erice Van Leuven puts together a wild run as she takes on the rough and rowdy Snowshoe course to win by almost six seconds.







The seventh Junior DH World Cup of the year is now underway in Snowshoe.Erice Van Leuven backed up a dominant qualifying performance putting together an impeccable finals run to lead the Junior Women by almost six seconds. The World Champ is back on top in Snowshoe as she bested Transition Factory Racing's Taylor Ostgaard and Valentina Roa Sanchez.Stay tuned for live results and updates.