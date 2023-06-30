Live Junior Results & Updates from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

Live Timing



Junior Women



Live Race Updates:



3:45 am PDT: The Junior Women's Race is Now Underway

The Junior finals are kicking off in Val Di Sole with Lais Bonnaure starting proceedings.



3:49 am PDT: Lais Bonnaure Sets the First Time of the Day

Lais Bonnaure goes across the line with a 4:43.135, this would have secured 3rd in qualifying.



3:53 am PDT: Taylor Ostgaard Falls Just Short of the Top Time

Taylor Ostgaard was green at every split but the final sector to the line places her just 0.035 seconds back.



3:57 am PDT: Erice Van Leuven Storms into the Lead

Erice Van Leuven gets redemption after her Leogang crash as she ends her finals run with the fastest time so far by over nine seconds.





Course Preview:





Jackson Goldstone previews this year's course.





The third Junior DH World Cup of the year is now underway in Val Di Sole, stay tuned for live results and updates.