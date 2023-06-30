Live Junior Results & Updates from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

Jun 30, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The third Junior DH World Cup of the year is now underway in Val Di Sole, stay tuned for live results and updates.

Live Timing



Junior Women

Live Race Updates:

3:45 am PDT: The Junior Women's Race is Now Underway
The Junior finals are kicking off in Val Di Sole with Lais Bonnaure starting proceedings.

3:49 am PDT: Lais Bonnaure Sets the First Time of the Day
Lais Bonnaure goes across the line with a 4:43.135, this would have secured 3rd in qualifying.

3:53 am PDT: Taylor Ostgaard Falls Just Short of the Top Time
Taylor Ostgaard was green at every split but the final sector to the line places her just 0.035 seconds back.

3:57 am PDT: Erice Van Leuven Storms into the Lead
Erice Van Leuven gets redemption after her Leogang crash as she ends her finals run with the fastest time so far by over nine seconds.


Course Preview:


Jackson Goldstone previews this year's course.




