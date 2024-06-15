Junior Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Results:

1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:58.850

2nd. Sacha Earnest: 4:42.124 / +10.736

3rd. Erice Van Leuven:4:46.707 / +15.319

4th. Ella Svegby: 4:52.827 / +21.439

5th. Kale Cushman: 4:58.826 / +27.438

1st. Max Alran: 3:49.230

2nd. Asa Vermette: 3:51.623 / +2.393

3rd. Mylann Falquet: 3:53.403 / +4.173

4th. Jon Mozell: 3:56.325 / +7.095

5th. Luke Wayman: 3:59.725 / +10.495



Conditions remain slick for the first race runs of the day as the Val di Sole steeps continue to challenge the world's best Junior racers with some wild moments coming in finals.Eliana Hulsebosch has a wild run with a few near misses on her way to cross the line over ten seconds ahead of 2nd place. Eliana Hulsebosch dominated the junior women's field leading from the second split on as she built a huge lead of 10.7 seconds against Sacha Earnest by the finish line. Erice Van Leuven makes it three New Zealand riders in the top three ending the day 15 seconds back in third.Max Alran makes traversing the Val di Sole course look almost effortless as he takes back-to-back World Cup wins. Pulling ahead of Asa Vermette by just over two seconds, Alran backs up his Leogang win with another fastest finals run leading the race through every split. 4.1 seconds back Mylann Falquet puts another French rider on the podium as he goes third.Check out the results below.