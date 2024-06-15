Junior Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Conditions remain slick for the first race runs of the day as the Val di Sole steeps continue to challenge the world's best Junior racers with some wild moments coming in finals.
Eliana Hulsebosch has a wild run with a few near misses on her way to cross the line over ten seconds ahead of 2nd place. Eliana Hulsebosch dominated the junior women's field leading from the second split on as she built a huge lead of 10.7 seconds against Sacha Earnest by the finish line. Erice Van Leuven makes it three New Zealand riders in the top three ending the day 15 seconds back in third.
Max Alran makes traversing the Val di Sole course look almost effortless as he takes back-to-back World Cup wins. Pulling ahead of Asa Vermette by just over two seconds, Alran backs up his Leogang win with another fastest finals run leading the race through every split. 4.1 seconds back Mylann Falquet puts another French rider on the podium as he goes third.
Check out the results below.
Results:
Full Results:
Junior Women
1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:58.850
2nd. Sacha Earnest: 4:42.124 / +10.736
3rd. Erice Van Leuven:4:46.707 / +15.319
4th. Ella Svegby: 4:52.827 / +21.439
5th. Kale Cushman: 4:58.826 / +27.438
Junior Men
1st. Max Alran: 3:49.230
2nd. Asa Vermette: 3:51.623 / +2.393
3rd. Mylann Falquet: 3:53.403 / +4.173
4th. Jon Mozell: 3:56.325 / +7.095
5th. Luke Wayman: 3:59.725 / +10.495
Quick Race Stats:
Stay tuned for more race stats coming later today in our in-depth race analysis article.
