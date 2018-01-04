Just a Few More 2018 Pinkbike Calendars Available

With 2018 still feeling fresh and new, we've got a few more 2018 Pinkbike Calendars available. With shots from Nathan Hughes, Dave Trumpore, Matt Wragg, Paris Gore, Cameron MacKenzie, Reuben Krabbe, and Ross Bell, it's full of incredible photography for every month of the year.
Check out a few samples from the calendar below:
Here is a brief run down of what it probably would have taken to get @codfather1234 his calendar from Pinkbike Squamish, Canada to Daventry, UK.
1) Full online courier I.T. infrastructure for Pinkbike to print shipping labels & get the pickup dispatched to;
2) A local driver (truck + petrol) in Squamish to do local pickup and return to;
3) A staffed local sorting depot to sort the package and pass it to;
4) A longer distance driver (truck + petrol) to take it to a;
5) Staffed sorting depot near Vancouver airport who would pass it to:
6) A driver to take it onto the tarmac, plus full ramp crew and equipment to load it into the aircraft.
7) Then you've got pilot, copilot, aircraft, jet fuel and full Air Traffic Control support.
Unlikely that this would be a direct flight from Vancouver to London... It would probably stop at a hub... Say Toronto or Memphis... So...
8 ) Ramp crew, unloading equipment, driver back to a new sorting facility, sort again.
9) Driver back to the tarmac, ramp crew, loading equipment, pilot, copilot, aircraft, jet fuel, Air Traffic Control.
10) Don't forget to manifest the cargo and report it electronically to both export & import Customs agencies... cause it's leaving the country now.
Now our calendar is finally in London! Guess what?
11) Ramp crew, unloading equipment, driver, sort facility.
12) Report that thing to UK Customs & get it Customs cleared (even a calendar that is duty/tax free is still reported to Customs).
You can probably keep going with at least two more trucks and a sort facility before it actually makes it to his door.
Now factor in all the extra overtime pay going to folks working 12 hour days this time of year, trying desperately to keep up with the work load and get people like ale50ale down there his calendar (Holy crap @ale50ale I'm originally from Bracebridge!!)
And all while fighting some unusually sketchy road conditions on the Sea to Sky this month.
All that, my friend, for $17… That... That is actually. A. Motha. f*cking. DEAL!!
If shipping is “Free”, the shipper has likely signed a huge exclusive contract with one courier for x# of packages per year. Maybe they lose a little on the smaller packages, but they make some back on the bigger packages. And that cost is built into the price of the product you are buying. I assure you, the above process is never “Free”.
You want to see “insanely expensive”? Ship home a deceased relative who died while out of the country on vacation.
EDIT: It is longer than a Waki rant... I'm so ashamed....
Still waiting.....
):
