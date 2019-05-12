Just Riding Along - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
View this post on Instagram
Bike mechanics, I have an idea I could use your help with. Every bike shop employee has heard a customer say, “I was just riding along”. Can you describe the craziest JRA you’ve seen for me to draw for my cartoon series on @pinkbike? The shorter the description is the better and I don’t want to thrash any particular person too hard. I’m thinking there could be some good natured funny drawings out of this. You receive only my very sincere thanks for sharing your story. And, thanks for even getting this far into the text!
About UsContacts
AdvertiseAdvertising
Cool FeaturesSubmit a Story to Pinkbike
RSSPinkbike RSS Feed
6 Comments
Post a Comment