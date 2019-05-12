Just Riding Along - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Every bike mechanic has funny stories about customers who were "just riding along" when something failed on their bike (and they usually want a free repair or a warranty). I asked mechanics to share some stories on my Instagram and got tons of funny ones. Thanks very much! I illustrated a few of them for your entertainment.My down dangler got caught in the wheel strings.- @space_cadet_ollieAlmost every JRA story is because of a NPA (Not Paying Attention). But some stories are just pure gold. Had a friend's girlfriend come walking her beach cruiser home with the front end of the bike mangled. She claimed JRA, but we discovered the empty box of Franzia and that said enough.- @synchronicity_ivGuy with a broken arm and 2 black eyes: “JRA and pulled up, the wheel came out the forks, the forks hit the ground and the springs shot out the top and hit my face as I fell. The bike wasn’t built properly and I’m going to sue.”Me: “did you buy the bike here?”Guy: “no...”- @d2jbmx"I was just riding along and my weave comes out and it goes right in my chain!" And yep there it was all mangled in the freewheel.- @ericxbrownI’ve known customers try and argue a frame warranty, then aforementioned customer ends up with a newspaper article on him being hit by a car while on the same bike they’re trying to get the warranty for.- @modebmx