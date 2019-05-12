PINKBIKE STORYTELLERS

Just Riding Along - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

May 12, 2019
by Taj Mihelich  


Every bike mechanic has funny stories about customers who were "just riding along" when something failed on their bike (and they usually want a free repair or a warranty). I asked mechanics to share some stories on my Instagram and got tons of funny ones. Thanks very much! I illustrated a few of them for your entertainment.




My down dangler got caught in the wheel strings.
- @space_cadet_ollie



Almost every JRA story is because of a NPA (Not Paying Attention). But some stories are just pure gold. Had a friend's girlfriend come walking her beach cruiser home with the front end of the bike mangled. She claimed JRA, but we discovered the empty box of Franzia and that said enough.
- @synchronicity_iv



Guy with a broken arm and 2 black eyes: “JRA and pulled up, the wheel came out the forks, the forks hit the ground and the springs shot out the top and hit my face as I fell. The bike wasn’t built properly and I’m going to sue.”
Me: “did you buy the bike here?”
Guy: “no...”
- @d2jbmx



"I was just riding along and my weave comes out and it goes right in my chain!" And yep there it was all mangled in the freewheel.
- @ericxbrown



I’ve known customers try and argue a frame warranty, then aforementioned customer ends up with a newspaper article on him being hit by a car while on the same bike they’re trying to get the warranty for.
- @modebmx

MENTIONS: @Tajlucas


6 Comments

  • + 5
 I dropped my phone in my coffee while reading this... Just Reading Along
  • + 1
 For every one of these busted bike stories there’s also a JRA, then OTB after a pedal clip or washout, usually after a tech section of some sort where you’ve let your guard down... DOH!
  • + 2
 I’ve never not been riding along before breaking something on my bike
  • + 1
 Word......
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



