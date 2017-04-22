VIDEOS

Just The Tip, Day 2 - Sea Otter 2017

Apr 22, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

The happiest man in mountain biking makes his rounds at Sea Otter, visiting everyone from Magura brakes to the one-and-only Steve Peat.

6 Comments

  • + 1
 Was that a Canfield head badge on the bike with the DVO dual crown downhill fork?
  • + 2
 She can relief my third leg any time!!
  • + 2
 Tippie giving himself the tip at the end, Tiplarious!
  • + 3
 All the stoke... Smile
  • + 1
 Would have thought the relief booth would be more private
  • + 1
 Ever the legend! Why is mtbing the best ever, this right here!

