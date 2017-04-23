Pinkbike.com
Just the Tip Day 3 - Sea Otter Classic 2017
Apr 23, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Take a tour around the pits with our man on the ground - Brett Tippie. More of the latest and greatest, everything you need to see.
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 11
soulless
(53 mins ago)
that women tippie stopped... god damn!
[Reply]
+ 2
ratedgg13
(10 mins ago)
Watch out ladies Tippie is here!
[Reply]
+ 5
konarider112
(27 mins ago)
I can't believe the new polygon climbs like an xc bike and descends like a dh bike. I've never heard of a bike doing that before.
[Reply]
+ 4
Uhlrichl1
(1 hours ago)
6:04 lmao
[Reply]
+ 2
brncr6
(1 hours ago)
Super bummed I missed this year.
[Reply]
+ 1
ElGranadamtbers
(17 mins ago)
Wow that was Dane from trailpeak, and
www.pinkbike.com/video/465252
who won the build off.
[Reply]
+ 1
JCWages
(12 mins ago)
I respected Dane before but it's on a whole new level now. LOL
[Reply]
7 Comments
Post a Comment