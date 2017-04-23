EVENTS

Just the Tip Day 3 - Sea Otter Classic 2017

Apr 23, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Take a tour around the pits with our man on the ground - Brett Tippie. More of the latest and greatest, everything you need to see.
7 Comments

  • + 11
 that women tippie stopped... god damn!
  • + 2
 Watch out ladies Tippie is here!
  • + 5
 I can't believe the new polygon climbs like an xc bike and descends like a dh bike. I've never heard of a bike doing that before.
  • + 4
 6:04 lmao
  • + 2
 Super bummed I missed this year.
  • + 1
 Wow that was Dane from trailpeak, and www.pinkbike.com/video/465252 who won the build off.
  • + 1
 I respected Dane before but it's on a whole new level now. LOL

