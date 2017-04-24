Pinkbike.com
Just the Tip Day 4 - Sea Otter Classic 2017
Apr 24, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
It's the final day of the Sea Otter Classic Bike Festival here in Monterey California. Tippie still has the same insane energy and made sure he saw everything that you guys need to see at home. Check it out!
@bretttippie
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
Riwajc
(1 mins ago)
Diamond plated floor on a tent on top of roof. I would not sleep in that in a lightning storm.
[Reply]
+ 2
poah
(8 mins ago)
you dirty old man tippe lol
[Reply]
