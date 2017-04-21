Pinkbike.com
Just the Tip, Day One - Sea Otter Classic 2017
Apr 21, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
MENTIONS:
@SRSuntour
/
@vittoria
/
@evocsports
/
@Maxxis
/
@OneUpComponents
/
@SramMedia
/
@raceface
/
@foxracingshox
/
@YTIndustries
/
@Specialized
/
@SCOTT-Sports
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
tseaman14
(35 mins ago)
I owe a lot of my success to just the tip
[Reply]
+ 5
fredro
(34 mins ago)
I blame a lot of my failures on "just the tip"......
[Reply]
+ 1
happychucky
(18 mins ago)
The sram guy has some amazing ink.
[Reply]
+ 1
capnronrides
(19 mins ago)
Where are the FOXY girls?
[Reply]
+ 1
drummuy04
(8 mins ago)
"It's too long" HAHA!
[Reply]
