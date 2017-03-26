Just the Tip: EWS Giant Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2017 - Video

Wild times on the trails of Rotorua for the first stop of the 2017 Enduro World Series calendar. Rain, deep ruts, mud, and plenty of mechanicals and crashes made it incredibly challenging for all of the racers, including the best in the world. Wyn Masters and Cecil Ravanel persevered to take top honours, but there was plenty of good action. Get in on all the action in the first episode of Just The Tip with Brett Tippie for the 2017 Crankworx season.