Just the Tip: EWS Giant Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2017 - Video

Mar 26, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
2017 Crankworx Rotorua - Just the Tip EWS Giant Toa Enduro

by pinkbikeaudience
Views: 1,662    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


Wild times on the trails of Rotorua for the first stop of the 2017 Enduro World Series calendar. Rain, deep ruts, mud, and plenty of mechanicals and crashes made it incredibly challenging for all of the racers, including the best in the world. Wyn Masters and Cecil Ravanel persevered to take top honours, but there was plenty of good action. Get in on all the action in the first episode of Just The Tip with Brett Tippie for the 2017 Crankworx season.

MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries / @officialcrankworx


  • + 11
 wynner wynner chicken dinner
  • + 5
 Wait do we actually have to take Wyn Masters seriously now? Cause after years of conditioning from his videos I'm not sure I can.
  • + 6
 Wyn Frickin' Masters!!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 Watching Ratboy having fun is so rad Smile but i thought he stopped taking airplanes, how did he get to NZ ? by feet ? Big Grin

& Eddie gloveless, usual thug attitude, he killed it !
  • + 2
 finally the masters took over the podium....stocked for the masters, hopefully Wyn will continue his mojo in the WC season
  • + 3
 5:10 Holy crap Cecile has steeze!
  • + 2
 Wait...Wyn....won??? HE'LL YA BUD!
  • + 2
 HE'S BACK!!!!!!
  • + 1
 finally found Richie Rude's kryptonite; water.
