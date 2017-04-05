VIDEOS

Just The Tip: Hangover Cure - Crankworx Rotorua 2017

Apr 5, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Crankworx Rotorua 2017 has ended.....Feeling like something is missing? Feeling like you need just a little bit extra? Brett Tippie has you covered!

MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx / @bretttippie / @LKTV


7 Comments

  • + 4
 In all seriousness, I just want to say thank you to Tippie. I could be having the worst day and these videos have the power to put a shit eating grin on my face the whole time. You da man.
  • + 3
 I could not stop laughing all the way through! Thanks Tippi for bringing such a fun side of the sport!
  • + 2
 please do these for all the Crankworx stops!! so good!
  • + 1
 Best outtakes of Tippie interviews ever. Some sharp-witted Kiwis in the mix too!
  • + 2
 Seems like anyone can backflip nowadays... feelsbadman
  • + 2
 When you need a lil bit more than just the tip
  • + 1
 This was actually better than the rest of Crankworx

