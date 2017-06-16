Pinkbike.com
Just the Tip: Party Lap in Les Gets - Crankworx Les Gets 2017
Jun 16, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
MENTIONS:
@officialcrankworx
/
@bretttippie
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 3
wursitkal
(1 hours ago)
Wait until you get the lift ticket for innsbruck... wait what?!
[Reply]
+ 2
SpicedRumandCola
(1 hours ago)
Gully looks baked.
[Reply]
+ 2
gclarida
(1 hours ago)
Best I can tell thats just how gully looks.
[Reply]
+ 1
SpicedRumandCola
(1 hours ago)
@gclarida
: weed, I mean word.
[Reply]
+ 2
conv3rt
(48 mins ago)
@SpicedRumandCola
: he lives in BC...we all look like that maaan
[Reply]
5 Comments
Post a Comment