Just the Tip Slopestyle: Crankworx Rotorua 2017 - Video

Apr 1, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  


MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx / @bretttippie / @LKTV


5 Comments

  • + 12
 Nicholi has an awesome attitude. And way to send it big for his third run even though he had already secured the #1 spot. I used to hate on him for style reasons but WOW
  • + 3
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDOPaE4bqY0

Video of Nicholi when he was 11 years old. Been killing it for lyfe.
  • + 1
 Dayum! When i was 11, i rode that park on my computer, and even on that plastic box i wasn't shredding like THAT!
  • + 1
 Just when I thought i was gonna try a tailwhip at 35 years old...
  • + 1
 Can we have chromecast support for the pinkbike player please.

