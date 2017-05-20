Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Just The Tip - Whistler Bike Park Opening 2017
May 20, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
MENTIONS:
@bretttippie
/
@WhistlerMountainBikePark
8 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 8
marseer
(28 mins ago)
Best post of the year, every year!
[Reply]
+ 4
rumblefish255
(19 mins ago)
This edit will hold me over till i go July! been waiting all day for this. luckily i didnt have to wait long
[Reply]
+ 2
Solo-dh
(31 mins ago)
To a good summer riding!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
kdyingerinc
(18 mins ago)
Whis opening day with Tippie= winning.
[Reply]
+ 1
jrocksdh
(10 mins ago)
2.5 words..."fantastic ahh". Hmmm, i never liked math either.
[Reply]
+ 1
andythom28
(28 mins ago)
Not jealous at all, honest;(
[Reply]
+ 1
jrocksdh
(1 mins ago)
That was sick!
[Reply]
+ 0
deadbeat
Plus
(11 mins ago)
Meh............. Just kidding wish I was there!
[Reply]
