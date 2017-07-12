Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Kade Edwards Has Style for Miles - Video
Jul 12, 2017 at 16:19
Jul 12, 2017
by
Mark Roblin
Kade Edwards from Trek Factory Racing DH railing the trails in Grenoside woods, Sheffield.
escapade7.com
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 2
mattlikespizza
(16 mins ago)
That was the perfect amount of slo-mo.
Killer riding.. (understatement)
[Reply]
Killer riding.. (understatement)
