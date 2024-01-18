Kade Edwards Leaves Trek Factory Racing & Joins the C3 Project

Jan 18, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Trek has announced that Kade Edwards will be leaving its factory race team and will be the newest member of the brand's C3 project.

Kade Edwards has been one of the most stylish riders on the World Cup circuit but in 2024 he will be heading in a new direction with a "focus on freeriding, both as a competitor and a content creator, and follow his passion of having more fun on two wheels than anyone in the world." While it sounds like Kade will be shifting away from racing Trek's announcement does say that he may still get between the tape occasionally.

The C3 Project has previously placed a focus on "competitions, producing the most exciting film segments in the sport, and continuing to push the creative envelope wherever possible."


bigquotesFor five seasons, Kade Edwards has been Trek Factory Racing Downhill’s stoke machine. No one sent it harder at every race, or wowed us more both on and off the track.

Now Kade is embarking on a new adventure within the Trek family. In 2024, he’ll be leaving TFR to become the newest member of the C3 Project. He’ll focus on freeriding, both as a competitor and a content creator, and follow his passion of having more fun on two wheels than anyone in the world.

You may see Kade at downhill competitions every now and again. The sport still holds a place in the former junior world champion’s heart. But over the past year, Kade came to the realization that a strict racing regimen no longer suited him best. Trek

There is no word on whether Trek will be filling the spot left in the Factory Race team with another rider just yet.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Trek Kade Edwards


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,891 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Updated] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
150993 views
Injury Update from Gee Atherton
78071 views
Spotted: New Rocky Mountain Enduro Bike
54699 views
OneUp Announces New V3 Dropper Post
37145 views
[Update: Ryan Pinkerton Joins the Team] Mondraker Announces Factory DH Race Team
34460 views
Mondraker Opens a New Base in the USA
34159 views
Staff Ride: Dario's Dumb Little Hardtail
33192 views
Check Out: Heat-Shedding Rotors, a 3D-Printed Saddle, Lubricants to Winterize Your Bike, & More
28491 views

25 Comments
  • 60 0
 Kade Edwards Leaves Trek & Joins Trek
  • 25 0
 I'm just relieved this wasn't an announcement about the announcement
  • 1 0
 it was quite the trek for him to end up where he is today
  • 2 0
 @motardnoob: “in 10 days Trek will reveal Kade’s departure from Trek and in 15 days they will reveal his future with Trek!”
  • 2 0
 He is retrekking!
  • 16 0
 I wanna see Kade vs. Brendog in the free-racer snow downhill UCI event
  • 1 0
 What’s a free-racer? Is this how “downcountry” started?
  • 1 1
 penultimate brainrot event
  • 1 0
 Dude. I just want this pairing in Follow Me Part 2.
  • 12 0
 One of my favourite riders to watch shred a bike. Wicked talent and have had some good laughs and bs sessions with him and Kaos at various events. Big fan!
  • 4 0
 It's definitely a bummer to not have those Kaos n Kade moments at the races anymore. But I always wanted them to double down on their free riding and have actual projects. For quite a while it felt like we only got glimpses of them which was a criminal shame. I'm excited to see that upper limit of Kade's potential. It's already worked out quite well for Kaos.
  • 6 0
 Seems like a better fit for his style. Now he can get paid to dick about on a bike (everyone’s dream).
  • 4 0
 Took me a few seconds to get this - but the C3 Project is still with Trek, right?
  • 6 0
 "Trek has announced that Kade Edwards will be leaving its factory race team and will be the newest member of the brand's C3 project."
  • 2 0
 Basically the FR side rather than the race team... Racing is dead
  • 3 0
 Fuck Yeah Kade! Mad dog, can't wait to see what you get into
  • 2 0
 Reading that he went from Trek to Trek hit me with a rollercoaster of emotions from bored to bored and, finally, bored.
  • 3 1
 Trek changes a line item and tries to make it news.
  • 1 2
 "But over the past year, Kade came to the realization that a strict racing regimen no longer suited him best" Bariatric ebike ambassador by the end of the year
  • 1 0
 Yeah boyyyyy! It’s where you belong with your style anyways
  • 2 0
 Kade for rampage!
  • 1 0
 FK Yeah FR is the future
  • 1 0
 everything is cyclical seems FR is coming back in style like early 2000's
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.031468
Mobile Version of Website