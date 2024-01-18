Kade Edwards Leaves Trek Factory Racing & Joins the C3 Project

For five seasons, Kade Edwards has been Trek Factory Racing Downhill’s stoke machine. No one sent it harder at every race, or wowed us more both on and off the track.



Now Kade is embarking on a new adventure within the Trek family. In 2024, he’ll be leaving TFR to become the newest member of the C3 Project. He’ll focus on freeriding, both as a competitor and a content creator, and follow his passion of having more fun on two wheels than anyone in the world.



You may see Kade at downhill competitions every now and again. The sport still holds a place in the former junior world champion’s heart. But over the past year, Kade came to the realization that a strict racing regimen no longer suited him best. — Trek