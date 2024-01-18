Kade Edwards Leaves Trek Factory Racing & Joins the C3 Project

Trek has announced that Kade Edwards will be leaving its factory race team and will be the newest member of the brand's C3 project.
Kade Edwards has been one of the most stylish riders on the World Cup circuit but in 2024 he will be heading in a new direction with a "focus on freeriding, both as a competitor and a content creator, and follow his passion of having more fun on two wheels than anyone in the world." While it sounds like Kade will be shifting away from racing Trek's announcement does say that he may still get between the tape occasionally.
The C3 Project has previously placed a focus on "competitions, producing the most exciting film segments in the sport, and continuing to push the creative envelope wherever possible."
|For five seasons, Kade Edwards has been Trek Factory Racing Downhill’s stoke machine. No one sent it harder at every race, or wowed us more both on and off the track.
Now Kade is embarking on a new adventure within the Trek family. In 2024, he’ll be leaving TFR to become the newest member of the C3 Project. He’ll focus on freeriding, both as a competitor and a content creator, and follow his passion of having more fun on two wheels than anyone in the world.
You may see Kade at downhill competitions every now and again. The sport still holds a place in the former junior world champion’s heart. But over the past year, Kade came to the realization that a strict racing regimen no longer suited him best.— Trek
There is no word on whether Trek will be filling the spot left in the Factory Race team with another rider just yet.
