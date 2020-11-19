Kade Edwards Picks Up Red Bull Sponsorship

Kade Edwards has become the latest downhill racer to pick up a sponsorship with Red Bull.
The news was broken on Red Bull Bike's Instagram stories
in a surprise video filmed by Tahnee Seagrave with the caption "welcome to the family" and she later posted in her own stories saying, "Man like Kade got his wings."
The former junior World Champion has picked up three World Cup top 20s since turning elite in 2019 alongside mind-blowing riding at the FEST series and in edits and on social media.
Edwards is now the fourth mountain biker to get a Red Bull helmet this year after Remy Morton
, Hannah Bergemann
and Jaxon Riddle
. We're stoked for Kade to pick up extra support and we look forward to seeing what Edwards and Red Bull can accomplish together.
