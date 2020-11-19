Kade Edwards Picks Up Red Bull Sponsorship

Nov 19, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Kade Edwards has become the latest downhill racer to pick up a sponsorship with Red Bull.

The news was broken on Red Bull Bike's Instagram stories in a surprise video filmed by Tahnee Seagrave with the caption "welcome to the family" and she later posted in her own stories saying, "Man like Kade got his wings."

The former junior World Champion has picked up three World Cup top 20s since turning elite in 2019 alongside mind-blowing riding at the FEST series and in edits and on social media.

Edwards is now the fourth mountain biker to get a Red Bull helmet this year after Remy Morton, Hannah Bergemann and Jaxon Riddle. We're stoked for Kade to pick up extra support and we look forward to seeing what Edwards and Red Bull can accomplish together.







Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Red Bull Kade Edwards


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz Bullit - It's Electric
71115 views
A Mountain Biker's Guide to Making Road Riding More Fun
70193 views
Review: 2021 Kona Process X DL
67515 views
Move to Bentonville and Get $600 Towards a Mountain Bike Plus $10,000 Cash
64901 views
Video: Loic Bruni has Another World Cup Podium... in XC Eliminator
58350 views
Round Up: 20 Different EWS Tire Combinations
53446 views
Video & Interview: Tom Van Steenbergen Posts Footage of his Recent Crash
40621 views
OneUp Announces EDC Lite, A 9-Function Steerer Tube Tool
40323 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Congrats dude!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008893
Mobile Version of Website