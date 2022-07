Kaitlin Armstrong Captured in Costa Rica & Will Face First-Degree Murder Charges for Moriah Wilson's Death

Kaitlin Armstrong, wanted in connection with Moriah Wilson's murder , has been apprehended in Costa Rica and is now in police custody.U.S. Marshals confirmed to our sister site VeloNews that Armstrong was captured June 29 at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas. An arrest warrant was first issued in connection with the killing May 17, six days after the crime, and Armstrong was last seen May 18 in Newark, New Jersey. Previously, she had been arrested on an old warrant and questioned by police May 12, but was released when police discovered a birth date discrepancy in their system.Armstrong was said to have flown from New Jersey to Costa Rica May 18 using a fake passport. She is also reported to have undergone plastic surgery.The latest case developments occurred last week, when Armstrong's vehicle was located at a dealership in Austin, Texas, where she had sold it before fleeing the state. An anonymous donor contributed $15,000 as a reward for any information leading to Armstrong's arrest, in addition to the $5,000 already offered by the U.S. Marshals Service and $1,000 offered by the Capital Area Crime Stoppers.Once back in the United States, Armstrong will be charged with several crimes, including the federal crime of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and first-degree murder, which is a capital crime in Texas and punishable with the death penalty.Read more on VeloNews