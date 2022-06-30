Kaitlin Armstrong Captured in Costa Rica & Will Face First-Degree Murder Charges for Moriah Wilson's Death

Jun 30, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Kaitlin Armstrong, wanted in connection with Moriah Wilson's murder, has been apprehended in Costa Rica and is now in police custody.

U.S. Marshals confirmed to our sister site VeloNews that Armstrong was captured June 29 at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas. An arrest warrant was first issued in connection with the killing May 17, six days after the crime, and Armstrong was last seen May 18 in Newark, New Jersey. Previously, she had been arrested on an old warrant and questioned by police May 12, but was released when police discovered a birth date discrepancy in their system.

Armstrong was said to have flown from New Jersey to Costa Rica May 18 using a fake passport. She is also reported to have undergone plastic surgery.

The latest case developments occurred last week, when Armstrong's vehicle was located at a dealership in Austin, Texas, where she had sold it before fleeing the state. An anonymous donor contributed $15,000 as a reward for any information leading to Armstrong's arrest, in addition to the $5,000 already offered by the U.S. Marshals Service and $1,000 offered by the Capital Area Crime Stoppers.

Once back in the United States, Armstrong will be charged with several crimes, including the federal crime of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and first-degree murder, which is a capital crime in Texas and punishable with the death penalty.

Read more on VeloNews.

Posted In:
Industry News Moriah Wilson


97 Comments

  • 135 9
 And no charges to Colin Strickland??? "Hmmm lemme buy a gun for my very mentally-unstable-GF who can't legally purchase one while i'm cheating on her with another girl - what could go wrong?"
  • 63 1
 Underacknoledged comment bro; that Strickland dude has pretty strong PoS credentials.
  • 13 1
 this!
  • 39 2
 Buying a gun for someone who is prohibited by law from possessing one or for someone who does not want his or her name associated with the transaction is a "straw purchase."

An illegal firearm purchase (straw purchase) is a federal crime.
An illegal firearm purchase can bring a felony conviction sentence of ten years in jail and a fine of up to $250,000.

He should be charged and tried.
This ain't over yet.
  • 13 1
 This is why he was dropped by all his sponsors
  • 2 21
flag cmi85 (4 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 That story doesn't even make sense....
  • 10 1
 @cmi85: it’s exactly what happened lol
  • 6 0
 Why wasn't she legally able to purchase a gun? I haven't seen any mention of this subject to date. Is she a previous felon or something?
  • 4 0
 @Augustus-G: According to the GAO, in 2017 there were 8.7M NICS checks for gun purchases, 112,090 denials (form 4473 filled out saying "I'm allowed to buy a gun" but the background check finding you are prohibited at federal or state level), 12,710 were investigated, and 12 were prosecuted.

Unlikely that anything will happen on that front.

Related: Where are yall seeing that Strickland did a straw purchase for Armstrong? Was she prohibited from owning a firearm? I didn't see anything indicating she wouldn't pass a background check in the original article on this.
  • 11 12
 Isn't that how it works in America?
  • 24 17
 @Augustus-G: I haven't gotten the impression from anything I've read that this was a straw purchase or that she was prohibited from owning a gun. Clearly she shouldn't own a gun, but that's different than saying she couldn't.

I'm pretty sure they bought the guns together, and that she'd have had to have passed a background check according to whatever Texas allows. He bought it for her in the sense that it was a gift, not in the sense that it was a straw purchase.

Having said that, f*ck Colin Strickland, f*ck guns, f*ck Texas.
  • 13 8
 @BrambleLee: Any gun store in the US has to run the same federal check on someone buying a gun, but don't let that stop you from spouting off....
  • 18 11
 Guns have more rights than people. It's the gun's right to be purchased by a douchebag and used by a psycopath..../s
  • 2 0
 In California there is a symbol on your driver's license or 'Federal Limits Apply' message on REAL IDs that tells gun sellers they shouldn't hook you up with a piece. Is that not the way in other states?
  • 11 0
 @matadorCE: this is why we need to ban douchebags
  • 2 1
 @texag: If he answered "Yes" to Section 21 a. on the 4473 and purchased it on her behalf he committed a crime. There's a very explicit warning right under the question.

Here's the exact verabge:
Are you the actual transferee/buyer of the firearm(s) listed on this form and any continuation sheet(s) (ATF Form 5300.9A)? Warning: You are not the actual transferee/buyer if you are acquiring the firearm(s) on behalf of another person. If you are not the actual transferee/buyer, the licensee cannot transfer the firearm(s) to you.

Do a Google search and you'll get dozens of articles about him purchasing the firearm for her.
A small excerpt from one of many...

"A gun recovered after the murder of a professional cyclist has "significant" potential to be the same weapon a boyfriend bought months earlier for the woman accused of the killing, police said."
  • 13 7
 @tellend:
I'm pretty sure you're assigned an AR-15 at birth in the US. It comes home with you out if the hospital.
  • 4 8
flag StumpHumper45 (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @skimtb1: hahahaha all while carrying out the most influential American children’s storybook entitled, “bUt DaDdY, It’S mY rIgHt To BeAr ArMs!”
  • 1 0
 @SterlingArcher: he bought a gun and gave it to the girl he's cheating ON?

And I'm the one getting downvoted ...
  • 1 0
 The american dream
  • 1 0
 @Augustus-G: cross your fingers but don't hold your breath, straw purchases are rarely prosecuted. It's a law already on the books that could have a really powerful positive impact on reducing gun violence that just doesn't get used; instead everyone fights the losing battle of trying to introduce new laws
  • 1 0
 @texag: when you can buy anything you want at a flea market it's not the lawful store purchases or even the illegal straw purchases that make the difference anyways.
  • 2 0
 @Augustus-G: "Buying a gun for someone who is prohibited by law from possessing one or for someone who does not want his or her name associated with the transaction is a straw purchase"
Unless you are sending them to the drug cartels in Mexico....Then it's oK!!
  • 45 1
 Fake passport, plastic surgery? This woman wasn't playing and definitely knew that there was no way back. But fleeing to Costa Rica? LMAO
  • 12 0
 Not so pura vida, mae...
  • 2 0
 @ticoslayer:

lol, nice one... muy vida impura
  • 1 0
 @ticoslayer: pura karen vida lmao
  • 2 1
 Here’s the thing, I’m not saying she did it, but for sure she did a lot of things a person who did it would do.
  • 1 0
 No kidding... Costa Rica is more American than costa rican in some places these days. And a hostel in Santa Teresa? She couldn't find a more touristy spot if she tried! Maybe hiding in plain sight??
  • 1 0
 @islandforlife: she might as well be in Vegas lol
  • 1 1
 @islandforlife: US education system at work. "I'll find an exotic place where no one will find me...Costa Rica, that's the ticket!!"
  • 36 0
 Such a sad and crazy story.
  • 31 0
 I find a little bit of Joy knowing that she went through the pain of plastic surgery only to be caught a few days later.
  • 26 1
 Nothing says innocent like fleeing the country
  • 9 0
 And getting plastic surgery and a fake passport lol
  • 5 0
 @SterlingArcher: the tripple whammy of innocence lol
  • 26 1
 Those Armstrongs don't go down without a fight!
  • 23 1
 Sad. 3 lives and 3 careers ruined.
  • 8 0
 Nah, let’s be clear here. Two lives ruined, and one more than ruined. Tragically ended.
  • 17 1
 Why do I see this whole saga becoming a LifeTime movie in the future?
  • 11 1
 Costa Rica was an idiotic place for her to try to go underground. So many Americans there and also a huge cycling scene. Not a good place to disappear.
  • 19 0
 Not to mention well-established law enforcement relations with US authorities and relatively simple extradition procedures. You might as well flee to Hawaii.
  • 3 0
 Turns out most criminals that we hear about authorities catching aren’t the brightest or are not thinking far ahead…
  • 1 0
 deleted
  • 9 0
 Killing someone else because your partner has chosen infidelity is not the answer...
  • 2 0
 Definitely not, but having been in a similar situation with an adulterous ex-wife, you can think of some pretty stupid stuff. You also have no idea if the person your SO is cheating with has any idea what's going on, cheaters tend to lie to everyone.
  • 7 0
 I can't wait to see her mug shot. I wonder what kind of help she received and from who while she was on the run.
  • 7 0
 I really want to hear her legal defense.
  • 7 0
 I was so distraught over her murder, I accidentally sold my car and fell into an airplane. Once I arrived in Costa Rica I was attacked by a ruthless band of plastic surgeons... I look pretty good though, right? Anyway.. I didn't know what to do, so travelled to this really nice beach area and I just like, ate fresh fruit on the beach, swam in the warm ocean... oh I saw a turtle!! and got some surf lessons from a really cute local surfer guy... sorry, what was your question?
  • 3 0
 But will Costa Rica extradite since the crime happened in Texas and she faces the possibility of the Death Penalty. Article 5 of the treaty says:
ARTICLE 5 Capital Punishment. When the offense for which extradition is requested is punishable by death under the laws of the Requesting State and the laws of the Requested State do not permit such punishment for that offense, extradition may be refused, unless, before extradition is granted, the Requesting State furnishes such assurances as the Requested State considers sufficient, that the death penalty shall not be imposed, or, if imposed, shall not be executed.
  • 21 14
 It’s not like they’re charging her as a black man, she’s being charged as a photogenic white girl, so the death penalty won’t apply
  • 2 0
 Interesting! I just did a little research on this. I found a case study on a 2003 murder in Kentucky where the killer fled to Costa Rica. He later tried to appeal his conviction and sentencing based, among other things, on his assertion that the government had agreed in his extradition agreement not to sentence him to death or to life in prison. After his trial, he had been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. The appeals court determined that because the possibility of parole was a provision in his sentence, that there was no violation of the extradition agreement.

So yeah, it sounds like Costa Rica means business on that, and that Texas will have to agree not to seek the death penalty in order for the extradition to go through

Here's the case I found. It's long, but with keyword searches you can get to the pertinent places pretty easily. www.casemine.com/judgement/us/5914afb2add7b0493474e632.
  • 4 2
 @Poachninja: not wrong
  • 3 1
 This was mentioned elsewhere, but I don’t want to comment on a post that is sure to go down a 2-month rabbit hole about gun laws in the US.

But what about the dude — Strickland? There’s almost no way this girl came home and the subject of where she’s been and what she’s been doing didn’t come up. Wouldn’t she have been a bit agitated under the circumstance? Or that they didn’t get in an argument about what he was doing with the victim? Or after he learned the girl he was hanging out with was murdered shortly after he dropped her off that he didn’t put two and two together? What did he know, and when did he know it? Was he involved with her escape when she disappeared a couple days after a murder? He may not have pulled the trigger, but he’s involved up to his neck with this mess.
  • 2 0
 You might want to just read his statements to the police. He’s a (probably) cheating POS with the terrible judgement to buy someone a murder weapon, and his statement certainly has some head scratchers, but most of it fits together well enough and answers your questions.
  • 1 0
 @Blackhat: Whatever his flaws are, I will give him the benefit of the doubt that when he bought her the gun—for whatever reason that was—he didn’t think she’d ever use it to murder someone. If he’s guilty of anything, it would be anything he did to aid her escape after the fact. It’s not clear to me if that’s what happened, but the circumstances make me question it.

But then again the type of anger and volatility it takes to do something like this probably manifest itself in other ways leading up to it, so maybe you’re right and he should have known what she was capable of.
  • 6 2
 You can run like the coward you are, but you can't hide.
  • 3 1
 What an insane story. Stephen king couldn't write it.
  • 8 0
 .....but Richard Bachman could.
  • 2 0
 @suspended-flesh: Actually was a bad reference, Agatha Christie would have been more appropriate.
.
  • 1 0
 @suspended-flesh:

You ain't seen nothing yet!
Randy Bachman
  • 1 0
 @bhuckley: I had to BTO Guess Whoogle that one!
  • 2 1
 What a crazy lady and a terrible ordeal for everyone involved. I hope she's never released again
  • 2 1
 Never stick your....how's it go again?
  • 2 1
 As Colin tries to fade into the background.
  • 2 1
 Fire up old sparky ….god love Texas
  • 1 0
 Too much white wine and Ellen tv?
  • 1 0
 The universe just felt it was time for another Armstrong cycling scandal.
  • 3 5
 Oh no, she has the same birthday as me
  • 3 0
 Security Question Number 1!
  • 1 1
 @MattUP21: the day after mine....not saying which year though. Feb 14th has a lot to answer for!
  • 1 0
 Check where your passport is
Below threshold threads are hidden





