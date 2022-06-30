Kaitlin Armstrong Captured in Costa Rica & Will Face First-Degree Murder Charges for Moriah Wilson's Death

Kaitlin Armstrong, wanted in connection with Moriah Wilson's murder
, has been apprehended in Costa Rica and is now in police custody.
U.S. Marshals confirmed to our sister site VeloNews
that Armstrong was captured June 29 at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas. An arrest warrant was first issued in connection with the killing May 17, six days after the crime, and Armstrong was last seen May 18 in Newark, New Jersey. Previously, she had been arrested on an old warrant and questioned by police May 12, but was released when police discovered a birth date discrepancy in their system.
Armstrong was said to have flown from New Jersey to Costa Rica May 18 using a fake passport. She is also reported to have undergone plastic surgery.
The latest case developments occurred last week, when Armstrong's vehicle was located at a dealership in Austin, Texas, where she had sold it before fleeing the state. An anonymous donor contributed $15,000 as a reward for any information leading to Armstrong's arrest, in addition to the $5,000 already offered by the U.S. Marshals Service and $1,000 offered by the Capital Area Crime Stoppers.
Once back in the United States, Armstrong will be charged with several crimes, including the federal crime of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and first-degree murder, which is a capital crime in Texas and punishable with the death penalty.
An illegal firearm purchase (straw purchase) is a federal crime.
An illegal firearm purchase can bring a felony conviction sentence of ten years in jail and a fine of up to $250,000.
He should be charged and tried.
This ain't over yet.
Unlikely that anything will happen on that front.
Related: Where are yall seeing that Strickland did a straw purchase for Armstrong? Was she prohibited from owning a firearm? I didn't see anything indicating she wouldn't pass a background check in the original article on this.
I'm pretty sure they bought the guns together, and that she'd have had to have passed a background check according to whatever Texas allows. He bought it for her in the sense that it was a gift, not in the sense that it was a straw purchase.
Having said that, f*ck Colin Strickland, f*ck guns, f*ck Texas.
Here's the exact verabge:
Are you the actual transferee/buyer of the firearm(s) listed on this form and any continuation sheet(s) (ATF Form 5300.9A)? Warning: You are not the actual transferee/buyer if you are acquiring the firearm(s) on behalf of another person. If you are not the actual transferee/buyer, the licensee cannot transfer the firearm(s) to you.
Do a Google search and you'll get dozens of articles about him purchasing the firearm for her.
A small excerpt from one of many...
"A gun recovered after the murder of a professional cyclist has "significant" potential to be the same weapon a boyfriend bought months earlier for the woman accused of the killing, police said."
I'm pretty sure you're assigned an AR-15 at birth in the US. It comes home with you out if the hospital.
And I'm the one getting downvoted ...
Unless you are sending them to the drug cartels in Mexico....Then it's oK!!
lol, nice one... muy vida impura
ARTICLE 5 Capital Punishment. When the offense for which extradition is requested is punishable by death under the laws of the Requesting State and the laws of the Requested State do not permit such punishment for that offense, extradition may be refused, unless, before extradition is granted, the Requesting State furnishes such assurances as the Requested State considers sufficient, that the death penalty shall not be imposed, or, if imposed, shall not be executed.
So yeah, it sounds like Costa Rica means business on that, and that Texas will have to agree not to seek the death penalty in order for the extradition to go through
Here's the case I found. It's long, but with keyword searches you can get to the pertinent places pretty easily. www.casemine.com/judgement/us/5914afb2add7b0493474e632.
But what about the dude — Strickland? There’s almost no way this girl came home and the subject of where she’s been and what she’s been doing didn’t come up. Wouldn’t she have been a bit agitated under the circumstance? Or that they didn’t get in an argument about what he was doing with the victim? Or after he learned the girl he was hanging out with was murdered shortly after he dropped her off that he didn’t put two and two together? What did he know, and when did he know it? Was he involved with her escape when she disappeared a couple days after a murder? He may not have pulled the trigger, but he’s involved up to his neck with this mess.
But then again the type of anger and volatility it takes to do something like this probably manifest itself in other ways leading up to it, so maybe you’re right and he should have known what she was capable of.
