Kali Releases Two New Lightweight Gloves

Dec 18, 2020
by Kali Protectives  
Alain Lanusse riding the steeps and the deeps of Santa Cruz in the new Kali Cascade gloves.

PRESS RELEASE: Kali Protectives

Since the start of the year, our team at Kali Protectives, has been going to great lengths to ride our bikes. To sneak in rides whenever we can find even the smallest of opportunities. To appreciate our local trails, our health and the amazing weather California offers us.

We have been doing this all for you. That’s right, for you.

A fair amount of this riding has been for the testing, sampling and re-testing and re-sampling of gloves. It’s not easy work, but it is a sacrifice we have been willing to undertake for your benefit.

With that, our brand-new Cascade and Mission gloves were born from an unquenchable desire to pull on a pair of gloves that we could be proud of and of which we would and could recommend to you without hesitation.

Our all-new Cascade glove is a slip on design for the rider seeking comfort durability and performance.

Cascade Glove

Our all-new Cascade glove is a slip on design for the rider seeking comfort, durability and performance.

Features:
4 way stretch ribbed top hand, perforated palm
Spandex knuckle gussets for maximum articulation
Thumb and index finger are touch screen compatible
Reinforced construction where it counts
Absorbent microfiber on thumb
Spandex slip on wrist gusset
XS – XXL
MSRP: $40 USD

The Mission glove is an ultralight minimalist slip-on design for the rider seeking maximum comfort and total control.

Mission Glove

The Mission glove is an ultralight minimalist slip-on design for the rider seeking maximum comfort and total control.

Features:
4-way stretch Spandex top hand, perforated palm
Reinforced seam construction where it counts
Inner thumb web gusset construction
Palm material is touchscreen compatible
Absorbent microfiber on thumb
Silicone print on middle and index fingers
XS – XXL
MSRP: $30 USD

The Mission glove is an ultralight minimalist slip-on design for the rider seeking maximum comfort and total control.

Anthony Pallaci riding the trails of the Marin Headlands in the new Kali gloves.


Comments

  • 7 0
 Dear Pink Biker Commenters,
We love the fact PinkBike is willing to share the news about our new gloves, but for clarity, we had written the clever headline "Kali Brings the Glove Love with Newness for your Hands," but the fine folks at PinkBike changed the headline to the one using "Lightweight Gloves." We just wanted to know these are not gloves intended for weight-weenies, but more of a minimalist glove for the days when such things are appropriate. We are sorry for any confusion and if you were here looking to save a few grams on your gloves may we suggest, instead, you put down the donut and go out for a ride.
  • 3 0
 I like your title better.
  • 9 1
 Just what I needed! I really feel as though the weight of my gloves has really held my progression back. Just think how much better my front suspension will work now!
  • 2 0
 Don't forget to remove few psi in your fork. You know, sag and stuff.
  • 7 1
 Perfectly in time for winter...
  • 3 0
 Or summer for the other half of the world
  • 3 0
 I actually like theses. Don't always want 40mm of steel wrapped around my hands, just something to keep the fauna at bay and take the sting out of a skill's breach.
  • 2 0
 I like theses too, but am not qualified to join Peaty's Medieval Glove Club
  • 1 0
 Somehow it's hard to be excited about Kali's (or almost anyone else's) new riding gloves when sizing goes only to xxl. It took me years to finally find a Fox model that goes all the way up to 4xl.
I still have a pair of ancient Cannondale winter gloves in size xxl that is circa about approximately the same size as 4xl Fox
  • 1 0
 40 $ for light weight gloves
Saw something similar at Ronas for 18$
Probably stitched in the same Asian factory.
I'll wait till the 18$ gloves go on sale.
  • 3 0
 Dear Sshredder, We appreciate your frugal nature, we just hope you are not looking for discount helmets in the same way you are hoping to save money on gloves. And please note, all Kali helmets come with Lifetime Crash Replacement and we serious about designing protectives to help keep safe in case of a crash. Kali
  • 1 0
 @KaliProtectives: Have you considered warranties or replacement programs for gloves?

I'm often surprised at how my gloves just fall apart over time, even if I never wreck.
  • 2 0
 How light is "ultralight"? As a weight weenie I'm honestly curious.
  • 1 0
 Carbon models will be released Q2 '21
  • 2 0
 "New lightweight" and you don't even put the weight. C'mon guys
  • 1 0
 Hope theyre not so lightweight that people don't know when I'm challenging them to a duel
  • 1 0
 The cascade look more like my style. I like them. Hopefully, they don't rip easy when snagged by a shrub.
  • 1 0
 Light enough to wear them out weekly?
  • 1 0
 Just in time for winter...
  • 1 0
 Lightweight Gloves? How many grams am I saving?
  • 2 2
 *Cough* Mechanix gloves *Cough Cough*

Post a Comment



