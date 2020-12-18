Kali Releases Two New Lightweight Gloves

PRESS RELEASE: Kali Protectives
Since the start of the year, our team at Kali Protectives
, has been going to great lengths to ride our bikes. To sneak in rides whenever we can find even the smallest of opportunities. To appreciate our local trails, our health and the amazing weather California offers us.
We have been doing this all for you. That’s right, for you.
A fair amount of this riding has been for the testing, sampling and re-testing and re-sampling of gloves. It’s not easy work, but it is a sacrifice we have been willing to undertake for your benefit.
With that, our brand-new Cascade and Mission gloves were born from an unquenchable desire to pull on a pair of gloves that we could be proud of and of which we would and could recommend to you without hesitation.Cascade Glove
Our all-new Cascade glove is a slip on design for the rider seeking comfort, durability and performance.Features:
4 way stretch ribbed top hand, perforated palm
Spandex knuckle gussets for maximum articulation
Thumb and index finger are touch screen compatible
Reinforced construction where it counts
Absorbent microfiber on thumb
Spandex slip on wrist gusset
XS – XXL
MSRP: $40 USDMission Glove
The Mission glove is an ultralight minimalist slip-on design for the rider seeking maximum comfort and total control.Features:
4-way stretch Spandex top hand, perforated palm
Reinforced seam construction where it counts
Inner thumb web gusset construction
Palm material is touchscreen compatible
Absorbent microfiber on thumb
Silicone print on middle and index fingers
XS – XXL
MSRP: $30 USD
We love the fact PinkBike is willing to share the news about our new gloves, but for clarity, we had written the clever headline "Kali Brings the Glove Love with Newness for your Hands," but the fine folks at PinkBike changed the headline to the one using "Lightweight Gloves." We just wanted to know these are not gloves intended for weight-weenies, but more of a minimalist glove for the days when such things are appropriate. We are sorry for any confusion and if you were here looking to save a few grams on your gloves may we suggest, instead, you put down the donut and go out for a ride.
