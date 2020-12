Kali Releases Two New Lightweight Gloves

PRESS RELEASE: Kali Protectives

Since the start of the year, our team at Kali Protectives , has been going to great lengths to ride our bikes. To sneak in rides whenever we can find even the smallest of opportunities. To appreciate our local trails, our health and the amazing weather California offers us.We have been doing this all for you. That’s right, for you.A fair amount of this riding has been for the testing, sampling and re-testing and re-sampling of gloves. It’s not easy work, but it is a sacrifice we have been willing to undertake for your benefit.With that, our brand-new Cascade and Mission gloves were born from an unquenchable desire to pull on a pair of gloves that we could be proud of and of which we would and could recommend to you without hesitation.Our all-new Cascade glove is a slip on design for the rider seeking comfort, durability and performance.4 way stretch ribbed top hand, perforated palmSpandex knuckle gussets for maximum articulationThumb and index finger are touch screen compatibleReinforced construction where it countsAbsorbent microfiber on thumbSpandex slip on wrist gussetXS – XXLMSRP: $40 USDThe Mission glove is an ultralight minimalist slip-on design for the rider seeking maximum comfort and total control.4-way stretch Spandex top hand, perforated palmReinforced seam construction where it countsInner thumb web gusset constructionPalm material is touchscreen compatibleAbsorbent microfiber on thumbSilicone print on middle and index fingersXS – XXLMSRP: $30 USD