Kali Launches the Interceptor

No rider plans on crashing, we ride simply because we love it. Nevertheless, accidents happen - sometimes it’s bad luck, but more often we’re exceeding our limits on a bike. At Kali we’ve had our fair share of slams and for us, true safety means never being satisfied with existing technology. When it comes to exceeding limits, Kali engineers push the boundaries of helmet development like no-one else. Kali has been engineering the world’s most advanced helmets for over a decade, and we’re not slowing down anytime soon.









Kali Protectives is proud to launch the Interceptor - a helmet that combines performance and engineering excellence. The Interceptor brings Kali’s proud history of leading-edge safety technology and design to the forefront. If you’re going to crash, you want to do it in a Kali.





LDL - LOW DENSITY LAYER



Kali’s proprietary rotational and low-G impact technology is a low-density layer of viscoelastic padding placed throughout the interior of the helmet, providing a soft yet resilient layer of protection next to your head and an uncompromising fit. LDL has been proven to reduce rotational and oblique impact forces by more than 25%. LDL also significantly reduces low-G and high-G linear impacts.





A team of concussion researchers from the London Imperial College recreated Nicholi Rogatkin's Rampage crash in laboratory conditions. They were able to accurately calculate the linear and rotational g-forces Nicholi experienced. They found conclusively that the addition ofto his Shiva full face reduced Nicholi's chance of experiencing MTBI (Mild Traumatic Brain Injury) by 50%.





NANO FUSION



In-molding process that bonds acrylic self-healing foam and carbon nano tubes, a material called CASIDION , into the EPS foam liner in critical contact areas to reduce impact forces while saving weight.dissipates energy more efficiently and in a smaller volume than any other material on the market.



■ Improved protection by reducing thickness - Helmets using CASIDION are lighter with impact reducing properties during normal use, at speed, and in falls.



■ Multi-impact - The viscoelastic properties of CASIDION guarantee optimum helmet performance even in prolonged rolling with up to 7 impacts per second.



■ Energy dispersion - The CASIDION energy driver system provides 40% impact reduction. Impact energy is absorbed and diverted away from the head.



■ Temperature resistence - CASIDION guarantees maximum protection even in extreme temperatures ranging from -70°C to + 70°C.









SUPERVENTS



Composite materials are used to reinforce traditional EPS vents allowing for massive air intakes providing maximum airflow. The Interceptor features 5 intake ports and 19 rear exhaust vents that efficiently evacuate heat build up.





Exploded view of Supervents before EPS in-molding - Maraka trail helmet pictured above.





The Interceptor features a goggle friendly three position visor for those days when you absolutely must go full Enduro.





The helmet comes with camera and light mounts as well as extra strips of LDL for a customized fit.







