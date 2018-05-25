Kali Protectives Announces Sponsorship Of Darren Berrecloth

PRESS RELEASE: Kali Protectives
We are proud to announce the addition of another freeride mountain bike legend to the Kali Krew - Darren 'The Claw' Berrecloth.
From humble beginnings riding MX and BMX in the small town of Parksville, BC to becoming one of the driving forces behind the progression of freeride mountain biking around the world, Darren has worked hard to establish himself as an institution of our sport.
Although the days of BMX and Slopestyle competitions have passed, Darren now keeps himself occupied with more than just riding. He has been busy with video projects like Riding the Tatshenshini and North of Nightfall. His current big video project is the yet to be released Reverence movie, which he is also producing. All the while, pushing himself and his capabilities.
Now a family man, having quality protective gear while living his passion is of high importance to Darren, which led to him reaching out to Kali founder Brad Waldron about joining the Kali family.
With several Canadians on the athlete roster, Kali has a long-standing history supporting riders from the BC area. So when Berrecloth approached Waldron, the casual conversation quickly turned to partnership possibilities.
|What struck me most about Darren was his drive to continue to push and progress in all aspects of his life, let alone cycling. But he is also very concerned about safety and the long-term effects of the injuries this sport can dish out. I totally understand and appreciate that concern.
Providing riders with the most advanced gear we know how to make is our mission at Kali. We do our absolute best so that when guys like Darren go big, and it goes wrong, we give them the best possible chance of being able to get back up and go home to their families. We are stoked to work with Darren and honored that he trusts us with keeping him safe while living the dream. —Brad Waldron, Kali Founder & Lead Engineer
The Claw will be sporting this Red Bull themed Shiva 2.0 Carbon
| I've been a fan of Kali helmets for quite some time and am very excited to partner up with the safest helmets in MTB. With more and more research being released on CTE, it's crucial we have companies such as Kali dedicating their time and resources to develop the safest buckets for our brains!—Darren Berrecloth
At the end of the day, what we love about Darren is that he is a rider who lives the life we see in magazines and videos and dream about while sitting in our office chairs. Yet he has remained a well-grounded ambassador of the sport who loves shredding trail with riders of all types.
So, here's to 2018 and beyond with The Claw. Welcome to the family and we look forward to new and exciting adventures!
Darren rides with the following Kali Protectives gear: Shiva 2.0 Carbon, Interceptor, Viva, Strike Body Armor. Learn more about Kali Protectives at kaliprotectives.com
All photos by Ale Di Lullo
