Kali Protectives Announces the Cascade Helmet

We are not a sustainability company. Safety is and always has been the fundamental decision driver for Kali. Starting to add eco-friendly elements is something every company can do. We didn’t invent recycled EPS, reclaimed ocean plastics, grow our own bamboo or collect PET water bottles. We made the choice to take advantage of what experts have provided. It is not cheap, but it is an investment we plan to expand to more parts of our line. — Brad Waldron, founder and lead engineer