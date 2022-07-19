Kali Protectives Announces the Cascade Helmet

PRESS RELEASE: Kali Protectives
No compromise. We are introducing the Cascade
, the most innovative helmet we have ever created. Utilizing the most technically advanced safety features available while integrating recycled materials to protect your brain and the earth.
We are proud to say this helmet reduces the amount of CO2 emissions by more than 58% over standard helmet construction.
|We are not a sustainability company. Safety is and always has been the fundamental decision driver for Kali. Starting to add eco-friendly elements is something every company can do. We didn’t invent recycled EPS, reclaimed ocean plastics, grow our own bamboo or collect PET water bottles. We made the choice to take advantage of what experts have provided. It is not cheap, but it is an investment we plan to expand to more parts of our line.—Brad Waldron, founder and lead engineer
The Cascade is constructed with recycled EPS, an Oceanworks® visor, recycled (PET) water bottle straps and sustainably sourced bamboo pads. It is also built using Conehead™ to help dissipate the energy in a high-g impact and a RHEON™ Low Density Layer to help mitigate the low-g linear and rotational forces.
The Cascade features deep coverage, Frequency Fit System, FidLock buckle, plush padding and 13 vents for maximum airflow. Weighing in at 318 g, the Cascade passes CPSC, EN 1078 and NTA safety standards.
“We don’t just test at one lab and trust the results at that lab. Surprisingly, testing is not as exact of a science as we might like it to be. We test at multiple labs to learn and understand the algorithms of each lab to assess test results. The more testing and conditions you test in, the more likely you are going to be to get as close to the vastly different crash situations as possible giving people the best chance to walk away after a crash.”
We are super proud of what the Cascade represents for Kali from both an environmental and a safety standpoint.MSRP:
$260.00Features:
● Conehead™
● Recycled EPS
● RHEON™ Low Density Layer
● Oceanworks® Visor
● Recycled PET Straps
● Bamboo Pads
● FidLock Buckle
● 13 Vents (11 SuperVents)
● Frequency Fit System
● Slide Fix Strap Detangler
● Two sizes: S/M, L/XL
● Weight: 318 g (Size S/M)
● Certification: CPSC, EN 1078, NTA
