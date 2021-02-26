Kali Protectives Releases Updated Invader 2.0 Helmet

Press Release: Kali Protectives
The Invader, Kali Protectives ultra-lightweight full-face trail helmet has been upgraded for 2021.
Kali has added the new Frequency Fit System, featuring vertical adjust and dial retention. The Invader
is the helmet for the rider looking for added safety and security when pushing their limits on the trail.
The Kali Invader has garnered a loyal following since it's arrival early last year for its superior ventilation, Unibody construction, impressively strong chin bar and LDL, low-density layer, for help with linear and rotational impacts. Now the Invader is ready to dial in even more fans with the updated fit system.
Available immediately at all your favorite local bike shops with a price of $225 USD. The Invader hits the scales at 640 grams for a size small and is available in black, red, thunder blue and camo gray.
B) Of all the bike stuff we buy - who cares what the helmet looks like? It's the one thing you really NEVER see on yourself . . .Everyone's head is different. We care that it fits well and is light enough while protecting our noggin when we get off unexpectedly . . .
C) Looks good to me, but I also care way more about how little I notice it . . .we're all a little vain, but WTF?
Go buy a sticker - if your helmet isn't silver and blue with a little red boy cow on it no one cares, man.
