Kali Protectives Releases Updated Invader 2.0 Helmet

Feb 25, 2021
by Kali Protectives  
The Kali Protectives Invader 2.0 has landed.

Press Release: Kali Protectives


The Invader, Kali Protectives ultra-lightweight full-face trail helmet has been upgraded for 2021.

Kali has added the new Frequency Fit System, featuring vertical adjust and dial retention. The Invader is the helmet for the rider looking for added safety and security when pushing their limits on the trail.

The Kali Invader has garnered a loyal following since it's arrival early last year for its superior ventilation, Unibody construction, impressively strong chin bar and LDL, low-density layer, for help with linear and rotational impacts. Now the Invader is ready to dial in even more fans with the updated fit system.

Available immediately at all your favorite local bike shops with a price of $225 USD. The Invader hits the scales at 640 grams for a size small and is available in black, red, thunder blue and camo gray.

The Invader 2.0 is an update to Kali s popular trail helmet with the new Frequency Fit System with vertical and dial fit.

The Invader is the perfect trail helmet for the rider looking for added piece of mind.

The Kali Invader 2.0 is ready for you all-day trial rides with superior ventilation and protection.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Helmets Kali Protectives


23 Comments

  • 10 1
 A) Totally cool company - stand behind the product, real people answer the phone, etc.
B) Of all the bike stuff we buy - who cares what the helmet looks like? It's the one thing you really NEVER see on yourself . . .Everyone's head is different. We care that it fits well and is light enough while protecting our noggin when we get off unexpectedly . . .
C) Looks good to me, but I also care way more about how little I notice it . . .we're all a little vain, but WTF?
Go buy a sticker - if your helmet isn't silver and blue with a little red boy cow on it no one cares, man.
  • 3 0
 The original half shell Invader was a favorite of mine and served me well through a few different minor knocks. Will probably go back to it(or and updated version) once Im done with my Smith Session.
  • 1 0
 That was the interceptor. My favorite galf shell i owned.
  • 4 0
 The Invader is straight up one of the best fitting, functional and breathable full face helmets available, this new one builds on that.
  • 5 0
 Love my Kali Invader! Their customer service is awesome too.
  • 3 0
 Thank you, Bill. We love the fact you love your Invader.
  • 4 0
 Looks like something the local bike cops would wear
  • 3 0
 Got an invader and love it for bigger, rowdier days--especially the ventilation. Great product gets better
  • 2 1
 Can't muster a pic of it on an actual person besides the back of their head?
  • 1 0
 www.pinkbike.com/photo/20197880
  • 1 0
 Anybody know if there is MIPS version or LDL is Kali alternative to MIPS?
  • 2 0
 LDL is Kali's version though it works a bit differently. Not sure how it compares in effectiveness.
  • 1 0
 Kali LDL not only addresses Rotational impact it also addresses Low-G linear impacts.
  • 6 0
 My personal experience is the Kali took a harder hit than a TLD Stage and I had a concussion with the Stage, and not the Invader. I know not all crashes are the same, that’s just my experience. I’m not sold on MIPS.
  • 5 8
 Never understand how companies "update" an ugly helmet and not fix the looks.
  • 15 1
 Not seeing much wrong with it . . . its black, good profile, lots of vents . . . Maybe you should have crack at drawing a better one and post it here.
  • 1 5
flag Stokedonthis (44 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @noplacelikeloam: there are already many helmets in the same categorie that don‘t look as shitty, so why draw a new one?
  • 1 3
 @noplacelikeloam: visor should have started further back and stuck straighter out. Makes it look like its from 2006
  • 1 0
 What is it with the whiny fashionistas on this site? Just stop mountain biking and go play dress up.
  • 1 2
 Invaders must die!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



