Kali Protectives Releases Updated Maya 3.0 Helmet

Kali Protectives has updated the popular Maya helmet by adding a new vent and updating the dial system.
The helmet features Kali’s proprietary Low Density Layer, which is designed to protect against low-g linear and rotational impacts
, as well as a technology called Composite Fusion Plus, which layers different densities of foam in a way that Kali claims acts as a progressive damper to absorb multiple levels of impact and direct energy sideways away from the brain.
The Maya 3.0 is available in red camo, khaki, moss green, blue, and black, and comes in three adjustable sizes. It is currently available for $120 USD at local Kali dealers, and will soon be for sale on the Kali website
.
10 Comments
I work at a shop that sells these and absolutely love them. (I've also hit my head in them 3 times in the last 5 years and havnt had a serious injury yet), so I'm 100% confident that these helmets are top notch.
Only thing that's always confused me is the virginia tech ratings.
