Kali Protectives Releases Updated Maya 3.0 Helmet

The Maya 3.0 has nice aesthetics, with clean lines and a large moto-inspired visor.

One of the changes compared to the Maya 2.0 is the new retention system, which allows for both vertical and horizontal fit adjustment.

Kali Protectives has updated the popular Maya helmet by adding a new vent and updating the dial system.The helmet features Kali’s proprietary Low Density Layer, which is designed to protect against low-g linear and rotational impacts , as well as a technology called Composite Fusion Plus, which layers different densities of foam in a way that Kali claims acts as a progressive damper to absorb multiple levels of impact and direct energy sideways away from the brain.The Maya 3.0 is available in red camo, khaki, moss green, blue, and black, and comes in three adjustable sizes. It is currently available for $120 USD at local Kali dealers, and will soon be for sale on the Kali website