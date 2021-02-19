Kali Protectives Releases Updated Maya 3.0 Helmet

Feb 19, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
The Maya 3.0 in Matte Thunder Blue with some matchy-matchy Kali Cascade gloves.
The Maya 3.0 has nice aesthetics, with clean lines and a large moto-inspired visor.

Kali Protectives has updated the popular Maya helmet by adding a new vent and updating the dial system.

The helmet features Kali’s proprietary Low Density Layer, which is designed to protect against low-g linear and rotational impacts, as well as a technology called Composite Fusion Plus, which layers different densities of foam in a way that Kali claims acts as a progressive damper to absorb multiple levels of impact and direct energy sideways away from the brain.

The new Kali Protectives Maya 3.0 gets the all-new Frequency Fit System with vertical adjust.
One of the changes compared to the Maya 2.0 is the new retention system, which allows for both vertical and horizontal fit adjustment.

The Maya 3.0 is available in red camo, khaki, moss green, blue, and black, and comes in three adjustable sizes. It is currently available for $120 USD at local Kali dealers, and will soon be for sale on the Kali website.

Alain Lanusse testing the new Maya 3.0 in Matte Khaki on the campus trails at UCSC.


10 Comments

  • 9 0
 I like Kali as a company and their interaction here is always good, so if they're around, could someone explain what they think it is that makes them not do well in the Virginia Tech style helmet tests? I know that there is always "Any test isn't inclusive of all real world situations," but most other major brands seem to be scoring much more highly in those protection tests, so I would appreciate Kali explaining what they think it is that is not being captured with their helmets there vs. the competition.
  • 1 0
 Ive always been curious about this too.
I work at a shop that sells these and absolutely love them. (I've also hit my head in them 3 times in the last 5 years and havnt had a serious injury yet), so I'm 100% confident that these helmets are top notch.

Only thing that's always confused me is the virginia tech ratings.
  • 2 0
 Good question. Part of the answer, I think, is that the VT testing methodology uses tightly strapped helmets and grippy bald headforms with no neck/torso, which almost certainly causes technologies like MIPS to test better than they perform in real-world use. But it's notable that Kali helmets test worse than those with comparable technologies like Leatt's and 6D's.
  • 7 0
 Brad "the Boss" Waldron has taken his new Maya and gone for a lunch ride. He assures me he will respond to this question upon his return.
  • 4 3
 Looks great, but the one size fits all system is marketing BS. There no possible way some with an XS head will fit an XL helmet and have it fit nicely and vice versa.
  • 1 0
 Weirdly Giro's one size fits all helmet mold fits me better than any of their sized helmets. I was also right on the edge of sizes with Kali, so maybe this would work better for me than either too. Not saying you're wrong at all as my head size is somewhat in the middle of the spectrum, but I have oddly good luck with one size fits all helmets.
  • 3 0
 Lucky the website shows it coming in 3 sizes then.
  • 1 0
 I think that was a mistake, the website is showing 3 sizes and I would be surprised if they only had one.
  • 2 0
 Because like you said there is no way you can get away with just one size helmet across the board
  • 1 0
 Sorry for the confusion, but the Maya 3.0 does indeed come in three sizes. And with the new fit system we believe this lid will fit even a wider range of helmet than the previous version. And we have partnered with RHEON for the 3.0's Low Density Layer.

