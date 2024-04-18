Kali Protectives Announces New Full Face Helmets

PRESS RELEASE: Kali Protectives
We are proud to announce the launch of the Shiva 3.0 Carbon, Trinity Carbon, and Trinity, the latest additions to our range of protective gear, which will be on display at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, CA.
These in-molded, full-face bicycle helmets feature ConeheadTM Nano Fusion to help dissipate energy sustained in a high-g impact and an ERTTM Low Density Layer (LDL) to help mitigate the low-g linear and rotational forces. In-molding seamlessly bonds EPS foam to the inner shell surface, eliminating gaps and reducing head g-forces by up to 30% without requiring glue or tape. This process results in a helmet with improved impact force dissipation, which is crucial for mitigating rotational forces.
|We’ve had a gap in our product line that we've been aware of for some time. We’ve taken the lessons learned from previous models and applied them to this new line, creating helmets that combine safety with premium aesthetics. These are for serious downhill riders seeking top-notch protection.—Brad Waldron, Engineer for Kali Protectives
The Shiva 3.0 features a full 12K carbon shell, updated visor design with upgraded hardware, Kool Draft performance padding, helmet sock, and premium helmet bag and meets CPSC, DOT, and ASTM F1952 standards. Available in sizes XS-XL.
The Trinity features a fiberglass shell while the Trinity Carbon is made with a 12K carbon shell. Both helmets include 20 total vents, two pairs of pad sets, sizing from XS - XXL, a helmet sock, and a premium helmet bag. The Trinity and Trinity Carbon versions feature an adjustable moto-style visor, FidLock Magnetic Buckle, and two sets of Kool Draft performance padding for a customized fit.
Utilizing Casidion, a material with rebound capabilities, along with Conehead technology, results in a lighter and stronger helmet. Strategically placed Low-Density-Layer (LDL) padding within the helmet addresses concerns about hardness, reducing rotational and linear impact forces.
Conehead technology. It comes from France.