Kali Releases DH Invader Full Face Helmet

PRESS RELEASE: Kali Protectives
Kali Protectives is excited to add a new premier downhill helmet to their highly successful and well-received Invader lineup of enduro and dowhnill helmets.
The DH Invader features Rheon to handle rotational and non-linear impacts, as well as Composite Fusion to bring you a DH-certified helmet to the Invader family.
The brand new DH Invader takes this proven category leader to a new level with added protection making an already great helmet perfect for riding between the tape, double black diamond runs and anywhere else you’re dreaming of going big.
The DH Invader is built using unibody construction and features a monocoque chin bar and comes with our exclusive Frequency Fit System, a Fidlock magnetic buckle for easy in and out, anti-microbial pads, an adjustable, moto-style visor and an accessory mounting system for your camera or light.
As with all Kali Protectives helmets, the DH Invader comes with our industry leading Lifetime Crash Replacement (LCR) Policy
. You crash it, we replace it. The DH Invader is available immediately on our website
and at all great independent bicycle shops. MSRP:
$260.00Sizes:
XS-M (54-58 CM)
L-XXL (58-63 CM)Colors:Solid Matte BlackLimited Edition - Glitch Matte Navy/CyanLimited Edition - Glitch Matte Black/White/RedCertification: CPSC, ASTM 1952About Kali Protectives:
Since 2008, our goal has been to create the safest helmets on the market, so you have peace of mind while out on your favorite roads, trails, and jumps. We strive to keep pushing the envelope with the best designs and materials and to implement useful protection into all of our helmets regardless of their intended use or price-point.
My personal thinking is that it makes it so much easier to buckle there is never the temptation to ignore it for even the tiniest run.