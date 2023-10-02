Kali Releases DH Invader Full Face Helmet

Oct 2, 2023
by Kali Protectives  
The DH Invader - There are No Limits

by KaliProtectives
PRESS RELEASE: Kali Protectives

Kali Protectives is excited to add a new premier downhill helmet to their highly successful and well-received Invader lineup of enduro and dowhnill helmets.

The DH Invader features Rheon to handle rotational and non-linear impacts, as well as Composite Fusion to bring you a DH-certified helmet to the Invader family.

The brand new DH Invader takes this proven category leader to a new level with added protection making an already great helmet perfect for riding between the tape, double black diamond runs and anywhere else you’re dreaming of going big. 

The DH Invader is built using unibody construction and features a monocoque chin bar and comes with our exclusive Frequency Fit System, a Fidlock magnetic buckle for easy in and out, anti-microbial pads, an adjustable, moto-style visor and an accessory mounting system for your camera or light.

As with all Kali Protectives helmets, the DH Invader comes with our industry leading Lifetime Crash Replacement (LCR) Policy. You crash it, we replace it. The DH Invader is available immediately on our website and at all great independent bicycle shops. 

The new Kali Protectives DH Invader in Glitch Navy
The new Kali Protectives DH Invader in Glitch White and Red

MSRP: $260.00

Sizes:
XS-M (54-58 CM)
L-XXL (58-63 CM)

Colors:
Solid Matte Black
Limited Edition - Glitch Matte Navy/Cyan
Limited Edition - Glitch Matte Black/White/Red

Certification: CPSC, ASTM 1952

About Kali Protectives: Since 2008, our goal has been to create the safest helmets on the market, so you have peace of mind while out on your favorite roads, trails, and jumps. We strive to keep pushing the envelope with the best designs and materials and to implement useful protection into all of our helmets regardless of their intended use or price-point.

12 Comments
  • 9 1
 When you know your helmet is gonna get roasted in the comments so you turn the brightness on the cover photo down to 0
  • 6 0
 It has prototype graphics that make it harder to take pictures of it.
  • 6 3
 Kali made reducing concussion risk a core priority back when most brands were still just focused on cool colors. (Some still are.) To me, that counts for something.
  • 2 0
 Love what Brad is trying to do with the technology but the marketing and graphics need serious work. I wish other brands would licence the tech so he can focus on development.
  • 2 0
 This X1000 My wife rides in a Kali Invader and loves it. And I feel so much better knowing I put her into one of the safest options around. I'm gonna look real hard at getting one of these for myself.
  • 1 0
 @G-Sport: nah, I actually like the look of their helmets. Maybe it's just me!
  • 3 0
 makes your forehead 2 x bigger
  • 1 0
 I knew this helmet was coming, but given the “Downhill” part of its name I’m surprised it has a Fidlock and not a d-rings?
  • 1 0
 Do you have reason to believe the Fidlock is not strong enough? Reliable enough?
My personal thinking is that it makes it so much easier to buckle there is never the temptation to ignore it for even the tiniest run.
  • 1 0
 Does the visor tilt any lower than pictured?
  • 1 0
 MTB helmets keep getting uglier.
  • 1 0
 Beldar approved.





