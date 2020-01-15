Kali Unveils New Lightweight Invader Full Face Trail Helmet

Press Release: Kali
Kali is proud to announce the release of the all-new Invader. An ultralight, fully ventilated full-face helmet designed as an all-day in the saddle, go up, go down, go anywhere trail helmet.
The Invader is built with Kali Protectives high standard for safety and reliability utilizing our LDL, Low Density Layer, technology which offers impact protection against rotational AND linear forces by crushing, shearing and rotating during certain types of impacts.
The Invader is ready for aggressive descending with a unibody chinbar which passes the motorcycle chinbar test. It has massive vents to help you stay cool while climbing, and a magnetic Fidlock buckle to make taking it off a breeze. Of course, the pads are antibacterial and the visor is adjustable, plus we added an integrated accessory mounting system for your camera or light.
If you are the type of rider who chooses tougher lines, attacks the rock gardens or is looking for some added protection for your long days shredding trail, but you don’t want to spend your time fooling around with a detachable chinbar or overheating in a full-face DH helmet, then the Kali Invader has landed and it’s designed specifically for you and your adventures. Don’t forget that as with all Kali helmets, the Invader comes with a lifetime crash replacement policy. You crash it, we replace it.
The Invader is available immediately online at kaliprotectives.com
and through Kali’s global network of retail partners.Weight
640 grams (size S)Price
$225 USD
Also... although taking the chinbar on-and-off is easy and quick, it's getting tiresome and I've even forgotten to do it a couple times. But the biggest eye-opener for me has been that once I put the bar on, the helmet is actually so well vented, that I typically just leave it on for the rest of the ride... this has me thinking that my next helmet should just be a nice lightweight highly vented full face for my normal aggressive rides and enduro races (have a full DH rated full face for park). I see more and more people rocking light full faces for everyday trail riding and hope it's a trend that sticks... makes a lot of sense really.
