Kali Unveils New Lightweight Invader Full Face Trail Helmet

Press Release: Kali

Weight

Price

Kali is proud to announce the release of the all-new Invader. An ultralight, fully ventilated full-face helmet designed as an all-day in the saddle, go up, go down, go anywhere trail helmet.The Invader is built with Kali Protectives high standard for safety and reliability utilizing our LDL, Low Density Layer, technology which offers impact protection against rotational AND linear forces by crushing, shearing and rotating during certain types of impacts.The Invader is ready for aggressive descending with a unibody chinbar which passes the motorcycle chinbar test. It has massive vents to help you stay cool while climbing, and a magnetic Fidlock buckle to make taking it off a breeze. Of course, the pads are antibacterial and the visor is adjustable, plus we added an integrated accessory mounting system for your camera or light.If you are the type of rider who chooses tougher lines, attacks the rock gardens or is looking for some added protection for your long days shredding trail, but you don’t want to spend your time fooling around with a detachable chinbar or overheating in a full-face DH helmet, then the Kali Invader has landed and it’s designed specifically for you and your adventures. Don’t forget that as with all Kali helmets, the Invader comes with a lifetime crash replacement policy. You crash it, we replace it.The Invader is available immediately online at kaliprotectives.com and through Kali’s global network of retail partners.640 grams (size S)$225 USD