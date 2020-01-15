Kali Unveils New Lightweight Invader Full Face Trail Helmet

Jan 15, 2020
Kali is proud to announce the release of the all-new Invader. An ultra light fully ventilated full-face helmet designed as an all day in the saddle go up go down go anywhere trail helmet.

Kali is proud to announce the release of the all-new Invader. An ultralight, fully ventilated full-face helmet designed as an all-day in the saddle, go up, go down, go anywhere trail helmet.

The Invader is built with Kali Protectives high standard for safety and reliability utilizing our LDL, Low Density Layer, technology which offers impact protection against rotational AND linear forces by crushing, shearing and rotating during certain types of impacts.

The Invader is ready for aggressive descending with a unibody chinbar which passes the motorcycle chinbar test. It has massive vents to help you stay cool while climbing, and a magnetic Fidlock buckle to make taking it off a breeze. Of course, the pads are antibacterial and the visor is adjustable, plus we added an integrated accessory mounting system for your camera or light.

If you are the type of rider who chooses tougher lines, attacks the rock gardens or is looking for some added protection for your long days shredding trail, but you don’t want to spend your time fooling around with a detachable chinbar or overheating in a full-face DH helmet, then the Kali Invader has landed and it’s designed specifically for you and your adventures. Don’t forget that as with all Kali helmets, the Invader comes with a lifetime crash replacement policy. You crash it, we replace it.

The Invader is available immediately online at kaliprotectives.com and through Kali’s global network of retail partners.

Weight 640 grams (size S)
Price $225 USD

Kali Protectives Founder Brad Waldron rides the all new Kali Invader on his home trails.


 I wear my full face Bell Super DH trail riding. I see more people using full face for trail riding. Saved my jaw and cheekbones. Glad its becoming more main stream. Some people look at me like a Joey but I can laugh when they knock their teeth out! Multiple times I have been ridiculed because of elbow pads only to watch poor suckers lacerate their arms. Gear is cool. In motorcycling gear is cool, in mtn biking its still nerdy.
 But what about all the dudes I see on crotch rockets wearing Nikes and basketball shorts?
 depends on what you're riding... sometimes 90-95% of the ride is just climbs or mellow singletracks, where a full face helmet or pads would be totally useless and would just make the ride less enjoyable
 @slumgullion: That's just natural selection at work...
 I wear mine to bed. You can never be too careful.
 @f00bar: You can enable a dentist to buy a new Yeti with an OTB on a very mellow trail. Look at Fridays Fails.
 @slumgullion: squids are gonna do what squids do. Can’t fix stupid.
 Have been using the Bell Super 3R for the last year... have really liked the protection (it has saved my face from a couple scrapes including a full crash replacement). Don't like the looks so much... thinking of switching to the new Air or DH version. But, I'm also switching my set-up from using any kind of pack or hip bag to everything on my bike which leaves no-where for me to store a chin-bar (not a fan of tucking an end into my waist band).

Also... although taking the chinbar on-and-off is easy and quick, it's getting tiresome and I've even forgotten to do it a couple times. But the biggest eye-opener for me has been that once I put the bar on, the helmet is actually so well vented, that I typically just leave it on for the rest of the ride... this has me thinking that my next helmet should just be a nice lightweight highly vented full face for my normal aggressive rides and enduro races (have a full DH rated full face for park). I see more and more people rocking light full faces for everyday trail riding and hope it's a trend that sticks... makes a lot of sense really.

Not sure... thoughts?
 I have a 3R but often can't be fussed with taking the chin bar on & off, so I sometimes leave it on for a whole ride. And it's not bad at all; it's pretty light, doesn't interfere with breathing or glasses/goggles, and is certainly better ventilated than my trusty A1 that has no chin bar.
 This helmet is exactly what I’m looking for, I don’t want to cook alive in my D3 and I really don’t want something without a chin bar
 I'm glad to see all these lightweight full face helmets. I had a face plant and I'm sold on them now. Even when there aren't big stunts, trails are still fast enough with loose surfaces that a washout would not be a good end to a day.
 now my stanky breath won't get trapped in my helmet
 The Invader is actually $225 and the 640 grams is for the small size.
 Looks ace. You can't put a cost on your noggin
 Is it certified as a full on full face? EG is it race-legal or is it just a trail helmet?
 It is not a DH helmet. Too many vents to pass testing. It is indeed intended to be used as a trail helmet.
 @KaliProtectives: well that sucks, can't use it for Enduro racing then. Guess I'll keep my proframe.
 @jason114: Sorry this won't work for your needs, but there is no need to use that kind of language.
 Like the integrated chinbar - but not sure why that would necessitate 2X the weight of my TLD A2, also a trail helmet (M/L)?
 @KaliProtectives: C'mon - he's Canadian and at least he didn't go full Jay da Wizard.
 @brentkratz: You're comparing apples to oranges. Would be a better comparison to check it against other full-face trail helmets.
 Exactly what I’m looking for. Nice work Kali.
 Darth Vader would be proud of this....be ace if they'd called it the Vader
 Ok, Kali Helmet is like a life time? You crash it you give me a new one is this what it ment right?
 You crash it, we replace it. LCR- Lifetime Crash Replacement Policy.
 @KaliProtectives: That is enough to make me try a Kali.
 2nd first Ive had. Gotta claim. Helmet looks sick!
