Kamloops Bike Community Mourns The Farm, a Treasured Riding Spot & Home Burned in Wildfire

The Farm was never just a riding spot. It was that, of course, but to call it just a riding spot wouldn't do it justice. The Farm was home to so much of the Kamloops bike scene and is the setting for many of the iconic videos we know and love, but even more so, it was home to Ron Penney and Krys Green, who built the 45-acre piece of land into the bike park it became.
Ron and Krys created The Farm out of a lifelong love for the sport. It was their own, it was epic, and it became a sanctuary for countless mountain bikers over the years. It's special in that it flew under the radar, but while you may not have heard of it, you've no doubt seen it in segments like 'Ashes to Agassiz' and 'Follow Me.'
Ron and Krys made The Farm their home, and in doing so, created a home for countless mountain bikers.
Yesterday, The Farm was completely destroyed by a wildfire. Along with the devastation for Ron, Krys, and their immediate community, a generation of mountain bikers lost a place that inspired them and helped create some of the best riders out there today.
Matt Hunter has set up a GoFundMe
to help Ron and Krys recover from this massive loss.
|This was not only a place that created everlasting memories for those who rode there and inspired countless mountain bikers around the world; it was home to Ron and Krys.—Thomas Vanderham
|I’ve never been to a place that made laughing, smiling, and hootin’ and hollerin’ more contagious. I’ve probably smiled more out there than every other moment in my life combined. These two people have dedicated a huge portion of their lives to something that benefited others way more than it could ever benefit them.—Luke Beers
|A lot of memories and good times had at this place, lost for words with Ron and Krys loss yesterday.—Graham Agassiz
|This is no longer home for Ron and Kris. Recent wild fires in BC have devastated their home and everything the farm has become to them and an iconic gift of theirs to the sport of mtb.—Sterling Lorence
All of us at Pinkbike send our condolences to Ron, Krys, and everyone else who loved The Farm so much.
5 Comments
Post a Comment