Video: The Kamloops Fall Edit with Hiroto Takagi

Dec 18, 2023
by Knolly Bikes  
Kamloops Fall Edit

by KNOLLYBIKES
Words: Knolly

Featured Rider Hiroto Takagi: @hirototakagi

Hiroto's Ride: Knolly Warden

Videographer Luke Dreyer: @ldreyer_photo

Video location:

The clips were shot on Harper Mountain and some other local trails around Kamloops, BC.

Inspiration behind the video:

Hiroto wanted to create something that showcases his backyard trails and favourite time of year to ride. He and Luke came up with the idea to shoot him riding fast, aggressively and full gas. Hiroto is stoked with the project and how it turned out... he hopes you enjoy it too!

photo

photo

Crash

photo

photo


2 Comments
  • 3 0
 strong 2012 vibes, and i mean it as a good thing
  • 1 0
 Sick riding, and great edit. But my hands hurt just watching that with no gloves on







