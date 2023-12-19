Video: The Kamloops Fall Edit with Hiroto Takagi

Words
Featured Rider Hiroto Takagi: @hirototakagi
Hiroto's Ride: Knolly Warden
Videographer Luke Dreyer: @ldreyer_photo
Video location:
The clips were shot on Harper Mountain and some other local trails around Kamloops, BC.
Inspiration behind the video:
Hiroto wanted to create something that showcases his backyard trails and favourite time of year to ride. He and Luke came up with the idea to shoot him riding fast, aggressively and full gas. Hiroto is stoked with the project and how it turned out... he hopes you enjoy it too!