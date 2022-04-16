Bike Check: Kaos Seagrave's Custom Darkfest Canyon Torque

We’ve put a set of 40s on the front and filled the fork and shock with volume spacers, pumped them up and turned all the compression dials to closed. The setup is super stiff but great for big jumps. Rebound is a lot slower than normal too. For the drivetrain we've got a Saint mech locked out into one gear for a single speed set up. The bike looks super clean with less cables and no shifter. — Owen Gwyn, Kaos' mechanic