Bike Check: Kaos Seagrave's Custom Darkfest Canyon Torque

Free-racer and no stranger to Darkfest is Kaos Seagrave. Part of the FMD Team, Kaos and the rest of the team are known for their bright colourway whether it be on their kit, bike, or both. For 2022, Kaos has rocked up to South Africa with the new Canyon Torque 27.5" fitted with dual crown forks.
|We’ve put a set of 40s on the front and filled the fork and shock with volume spacers, pumped them up and turned all the compression dials to closed. The setup is super stiff but great for big jumps. Rebound is a lot slower than normal too. For the drivetrain we've got a Saint mech locked out into one gear for a single speed set up. The bike looks super clean with less cables and no shifter.—Owen Gwyn, Kaos' mechanic
