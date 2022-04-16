close
Bike Check: Kaos Seagrave's Custom Darkfest Canyon Torque

Apr 16, 2022
by Samantha Saskia Dugon  

BIKE CHECK
Kaos Seagrave's
Canyon Torque
Photography by Samantha Saskia Dugon

Free-racer and no stranger to Darkfest is Kaos Seagrave. Part of the FMD Team, Kaos and the rest of the team are known for their bright colourway whether it be on their kit, bike, or both. For 2022, Kaos has rocked up to South Africa with the new Canyon Torque 27.5" fitted with dual crown forks.

Canyon Torque
Frame: Canyon Torque, 27.5", Medium
Fork: Fox Factory 40s, max volume spacers, all compression dials to closed. Slow rebound.
Wheels: DT Swiss EX511
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint Cranks and rear mech locked into one gear for a single speed set up.
Brakes: Shimano Saint, 203mm rotors
Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar, 760mm width, 30mm rise, 35mm clamp, Renthal stem, 45mm reach
Pedals: Crankbrother Stamp

That's a head-turner.

We've heard time and again from riders that stiff and slow is the way to go for these big jumps.

bigquotesWe’ve put a set of 40s on the front and filled the fork and shock with volume spacers, pumped them up and turned all the compression dials to closed. The setup is super stiff but great for big jumps. Rebound is a lot slower than normal too. For the drivetrain we've got a Saint mech locked out into one gear for a single speed set up. The bike looks super clean with less cables and no shifter.Owen Gwyn, Kaos' mechanic



#bringthenoise for FMD Racing.

Singlespeed, but with a derailleur and a cassette.


