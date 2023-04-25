Video: Kaos Seagrave in CLLCTV Vowels Episode 1

Words: Canyon



Utah Sunsets are made of dreams

The most beautifully built corner we've seen in some time

No Utah edit would be complete without a good ridgeline shot

Desert life comes with a side by side.

Same luscious corner, different angle

The man of the day, Mr Scott Hart was dedicated to smoothing out every inch of Kaos's line.

Kaos making bikes look effortless

Checking the goods

No light work for Kaos either, grafting hard to build, maintain and then send his track.

Celebrating after wrapping up in an awesome few days of shooting

The Utah crew