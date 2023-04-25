Video: Kaos Seagrave in CLLCTV Vowels Episode 1

Words: Canyon
Episode 1 of the CLLCTV Vowels series sees freerider Kaos Seagrave head out to what could arguably be called as the birthplace of freeride itself; Utah.
Over just 9 days Kaos and filmer Joe Simkins built a line in the desert dust, battled with snowstorms and scorched under blazing heat to bring you Kaos’s first edit since he embarked on his freeride career after leaving the life on the world cup circus last year. The result is an effortlessly stylish edit that highlights his mesmerising skillset on two wheels. Featuring everything you’d expect to see from Utah, from dusty ridge lines to mind-boggling gaps, Kaos’s Vowels Episode sees him put his own stamp on such an iconic landscape.
Utah Sunsets are made of dreams
The most beautifully built corner we've seen in some time
No Utah edit would be complete without a good ridgeline shot
Desert life comes with a side by side.
Same luscious corner, different angle
The man of the day, Mr Scott Hart was dedicated to smoothing out every inch of Kaos's line.
Kaos making bikes look effortless
No light work for Kaos either, grafting hard to build, maintain and then send his track.
Celebrating after wrapping up in an awesome few days of shooting
With support from: Canyon
Video by: Joe Simkins
Photography by: Samantha Saskia Dugon
and Elliot Harper
