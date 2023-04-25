Video: Kaos Seagrave in CLLCTV Vowels Episode 1

Apr 25, 2023
by Canyon  

Words: Canyon

Episode 1 of the CLLCTV Vowels series sees freerider Kaos Seagrave head out to what could arguably be called as the birthplace of freeride itself; Utah.

Over just 9 days Kaos and filmer Joe Simkins built a line in the desert dust, battled with snowstorms and scorched under blazing heat to bring you Kaos’s first edit since he embarked on his freeride career after leaving the life on the world cup circus last year. The result is an effortlessly stylish edit that highlights his mesmerising skillset on two wheels. Featuring everything you’d expect to see from Utah, from dusty ridge lines to mind-boggling gaps, Kaos’s Vowels Episode sees him put his own stamp on such an iconic landscape.

Utah Sunsets are made of dreams

The most beautifully built corner we've seen in some time

No Utah edit would be complete without a good ridgeline shot

Desert life comes with a side by side.

Same luscious corner, different angle

The man of the day, Mr Scott Hart was dedicated to smoothing out every inch of Kaos's line.

Kaos making bikes look effortless

Checking the goods

No light work for Kaos either, grafting hard to build, maintain and then send his track.

Celebrating after wrapping up in an awesome few days of shooting

The Utah crew

With support from: Canyon
Video by: Joe Simkins
Photography by: Samantha Saskia Dugon and Elliot Harper

Posted In:
Videos Canyon Kaos Seagrave


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2023 Specialized Epic World Cup
63403 views
Push Industries is Making an Inverted Fork - Sea Otter 2023
54700 views
Randoms Round 2 - Sea Otter 2023
52913 views
Yeti's Prototype DH Bike - Sea Otter 2023
50165 views
First Look: Atherton AM.170
46891 views
First Look & Ride: Yeti's New SB135
46164 views
Orange's New Bike Has a Built in Filing Cabinet - Sea Otter 2023
44861 views
First Ride: 2023 Propain Tyee
44730 views

9 Comments

  • 5 1
 Hmmm... it just ended and I'm left wondering... was that really it? I was really hoping to see more of Kaos actually ripping it.
  • 1 0
 Felt exactly the same^^ Shame because he's such a sick rider.
  • 1 0
 I'm hoping a more feature length film will come from all the Vowels episodes... Maybe Pilgrim will release a 10min version on his channel.
  • 2 0
 guy is fast, should race world cups
  • 2 0
 KS SGRV
  • 1 0
 y bt m t t (ya beat me to it)... but yeah, is there anyone that 1) doesn't think Kaos is unreal (in spite of this blip article) and 2) that CLLCTV and other similar abbreviations are dumbass. Every time I see it I still think 'whaaa, who? oh...". Detracts from things in my view. Just use vowels, its fine.
  • 2 0
 Flip to stoppy was ace!
  • 2 1
 Steeze for days
  • 1 0
 Vwls





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036012
Mobile Version of Website