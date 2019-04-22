Kaos Seagrave To Miss Maribor World Cup Due To Lack of UCI Points

Due to his injuries last season and an admin error from the team Kaos Seagrave does not have enough points to race Maribor World Cup.



Lady luck is not on this talented young lad's shoulders right now... Fingers crossed for the next few weeks and British Cycling will help for Fort William! — FMD Racing

FMD Racing has posted on their Instagram that Kaos Seagrave will not be racing the World Cup in Maribor. After his injuries last year and an admin error he was not able to gather enough UCI points to compete in the first round of the 2019 season. The team is hoping to have him compete in Fort William at the beginning of June.Riders need to accrue 40 UCI points or be selected by their national federation to enter a World Cup. Kaos currently sits on 31 points.We hope to see Kaos bringing his unique style and whips to Fort William in June, although reading between the lines, it seems a British Cycling selection will be needed to get him in the race. British Cycling can select up to three riders to race at each World Cup but they must wear team GB colours. There are currently four British riders with more points and a higher UCI ranking than Kaos who do not have enough points for World Cup qualification - Lachlan Blair, Jono Jones, Sam Dale and Kenta Gallagher.