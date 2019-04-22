INDUSTRY INSIDER

Kaos Seagrave To Miss Maribor World Cup Due To Lack of UCI Points

Apr 22, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Kaos Seagrave

FMD Racing has posted on their Instagram that Kaos Seagrave will not be racing the World Cup in Maribor. After his injuries last year and an admin error he was not able to gather enough UCI points to compete in the first round of the 2019 season. The team is hoping to have him compete in Fort William at the beginning of June.

Riders need to accrue 40 UCI points or be selected by their national federation to enter a World Cup. Kaos currently sits on 31 points.

bigquotesDue to his injuries last season and an admin error from the team Kaos Seagrave does not have enough points to race Maribor World Cup.

Lady luck is not on this talented young lad's shoulders right now... Fingers crossed for the next few weeks and British Cycling will help for Fort William!FMD Racing


We hope to see Kaos bringing his unique style and whips to Fort William in June, although reading between the lines, it seems a British Cycling selection will be needed to get him in the race. British Cycling can select up to three riders to race at each World Cup but they must wear team GB colours. There are currently four British riders with more points and a higher UCI ranking than Kaos who do not have enough points for World Cup qualification - Lachlan Blair, Jono Jones, Sam Dale and Kenta Gallagher.

36 Comments

  • + 10
 "dad, wtf!"?
  • + 4
 How do you screw this up? As a world cup DH team, you should know the UCI regs and plan ahead in the off season to ensure your riders meet all the qualifications needed to race. Regardless if the "admin error" was on UCI or FMD, you and your team should be all over it. If you're healthy and able to race, I can't imagine sponsors are too stoked to see you on the sidelines because you're 9 points shy of racing.
  • + 1
 "admin error from the team" end qoute.
  • + 3
 This is a bad look for him, the team and UCI...but assuming he is healthy, there were probably plenty of options to get points if they had known they needed 40. The IXS race this past weekend was a UCI Level 1 race with probably more than half the world cup field. The Portugal cup last month in Lousa was a UCI race with folks like Gee, Hart and Pierron all showing up and the top 10 all getting 10+ points. Its unfortunate but it was a dumb mistake by the team. :/
  • + 1
 Just can agree with that. If you already drive down from GB to maribor compete for f.... sake. Luxury problem! We used to get in as many races as we could in a season. Saving energy is kinda an excuse to me. Mx or Sx have several races a day. Which are surly more intense! try harder!
  • + 6
 What's the admin error??
  • - 4
flag bman33 (29 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Exactly. The gestapo at the UCI needs to immediately address what ever error it is and resolve it. Kaos isn't some random barely making the cut from an unknown team. He is a top rider and 'admin error', regardless of the origin, isn't a valid excuse at this level. Figure it out UCI and British Cycling.
  • + 8
 @bman33: I would disagree with him being a top rider. Even healthy he has missed qualifications multiple races. Maybe he found his speed during the off season. To me however, he has not proved he can hang with the top boys.
  • + 1
 @bman33: admin error was from the team, not the UCI. Perhaps they miscalculated his points, simple as that, and they thought they were safe.
  • + 2
 @bman33 @brncr6 not sure it's a UCI admin error—their post says "an admin error from the team".
  • + 3
 @bman33: It says 'Team' admin error, so I imagine they counted up the UCI points he had racked up thinking he was OK to race, but actually missed some important detail or counted wrong. UCI aren't always to blame.
  • + 1
 @Zafotheviking: Ok, let me rephrase that. He is a well known younger rider, on a prominent team. He has plenty of coverage, even a few Red Bull TV website articles featuring him. If he truly missed all the points due to not performing, fair enough. However, seems the injury alone wasn't enough to pull him from Maribor, the 'admin error' was. BS regardless.
  • + 1
 @bman33: 'and an admin error from the team' not UCI's fault. Read it properly.
  • + 3
 @bman33: I can't see what the UCI has done wrong on this one, the statement pretty clearly says that is was an admin error by the team that contributed to him missing out. He is spectacularly fun to watch and has potential but with the limited places there are other races who have earnt more points who are missing out too. He was on my fantasy team and I'm sure we will see more of him.
  • + 1
 @brianpark: That is why I mentioned 'regardless of origin' to address the admin error itself. If it was truly him not making points, fine. However, the way it was written seems to portray some type of team UCI submission(s) may have missed a deadline? The guy should be at Maribor racing.
  • + 1
 @jamesbriancrilly: Properly read.....see my 'regardless of origin' caveat on my first comment and my subsequent follow ups. Thanks for playing though. :-D
  • + 1
 ask his parent, his managers.
  • + 1
 @bman33: sorry but there is more than one guy being a "pro" because his dad runs the team, and all of them want to race WCs...the regs are there for everybody..and if you don't have the points, you don't race WCs, end of the story..there is no error here, just your top rider not being active enough
  • + 2
 @Zafotheviking: I agree. I love watching Kaos, but he seems more like a top freerider than a too racer.
  • + 1
 @oskimtb: well said
  • + 5
 Pro team making a basic mistake, WTF !
  • + 3
 When was the last time someone saw him flying with both wheels pointing forward? Behave damn it! Smile
  • + 1
 What a shame. So how many UCI points for a win at the IXS cup the past weekend. Thats how the tesm safed energy for the WC he does not ride now!?!
Dont follow your sister to much! RACE RACE RACE and get points!
  • + 2
 I just saw "Miss Maribor" in the title and clicked to see the pics. Damn it.
  • + 3
 +1 to see Jono Jones compete.
  • + 2
 just let the man ride his bike down the hill for crying out loud
  • + 2
 I'd let him in based on that name alone.
  • + 2
 There goes my fantasy league party team
  • + 3
 KAOS vs CONTROL
  • + 2
 Oops
  • + 1
 Could #Randy take his place now that he is partying with Transition?
  • + 2
 Ffs
  • + 1
 DAMN!
  • + 1
 Tough.
  • + 1
 BS!!!!!
