Miranda Racing Team Finishes Second in EWS Overall

PRESS RELEASE: Miranda Racing Team

Portuguese racer, José “Zé” Borges, finished fifth overall in the 2018 Enduro World Series after finishing the eighth and final round of this internationally renowned competition, which took place in Finale Ligure, Italy. Miranda Racing Team's elite rider scored his best ever race result, which — along with his three French colleagues, who all posted excellent performances to close out this season’s EWS, put the Miranda Racing Team in second place overall in the team classification."The season’s done and we are very happy with the results," said team leader, Karim Amour, who successfully defended his Master's championship title in this year’s series. Elite racer, Alex Cure, finished the series honorably in 6th place, immediately following teammate, José Borges, and to complete Miranda’s run for the podium, Frenchwoman, Mélanie Pugin, finished her debut season with the Miranda Racing Team with a 16th place in the 2018 EWS.José Borges, who was hoping to reach the podium in the final EWS round in Italy, was frustrated to miss his target "by only six seconds.” He was however "quite happy and satisfied" with the final result."It's very gratifying to reach the top 5 for the series overall — this is an achievement that I have been working toward for a long time. I can only thank all the sponsors and the entire team staff. They were relentless."“I finished 4th in this weekend’s race in the Master's category, but I claimed first place overall in the end," Amour said.Mélanie Pugin didn’t compete due to a crash in the penultimate race, which left her with an injured finger.“We wish her a speedy recovery and we congratulate her for her 16th place overall. There are no words to explain this feeling!" concluded Amour, who gave special thanks to the team’s partners for their support and made a request to "Always believe in the races!"