Kask Announce Defender Full-face Carbon Downhill Helmet

PRESS RELEASE: KASKDefender features a full carbon shell for ultimate performance and safety in a super lightweight design
We are proud to announce the launch of the brand new Defender - a carbon-shelled, full-face mountain bike helmet that brings top-level performance and safety in a cutting-edge, lightweight design.Performance helmet knowhow and carbon design
Bringing together our industry-leading knowhow in cycle and snow sports helmet design, the new Defender has been developed specifically with downhill, enduro and freeride mountain bikers in mind. For enthusiasts and racers alike, it blends the latest full-face helmet construction technologies and materials with the sleek and stylish design that KASK is renowned for.
Weighing 750g in a size M, Defender’s all-carbon outer shell helps to keep weight to a minimum, while providing maximum protection for the rider thanks to full head coverage, including a chin guard.
The light weight coupled with 18 ventilation ports that enable fast heat dissipation, as well as channeled airflow for cool running in warm and challenging conditions, adds to Defender's temperature regulation ability. Inside, quick release cheek padding assists with safe helmet removal in the event of a crash, as well as easy cleaning, along with the interchangeable, Velcro-less, washable inner lining that maximizes rider comfort.
The cheek padding and inner lining also help to ensure an optimum fit around the rider’s head, with a ‘Double D-ring’ chin strap securing Defender in place.
On Defender’s front, the chin guard provides comprehensive coverage and protection, with a replaceable foam air filter that allows excellent airflow while guarding against debris and trail dust. The helmet has also been engineered to provide the widest field of vision possible, with wide-angle cutaways built in and an adjustable visor integrated into its top section.
Defender is available in four sizes (S-XL), and four color designs, including stealthy black and gray options, retailing for a RRP of €500.00 / £470.00 / US$500.00.Defender's Key Features:
- Full carbon outer shell
- Lightweight (750g in size M)
- Excellent ventilation with 18 ports
- Easily removable cheek padding
- Easily removable inner liner
- Double D-ring chin strap
- Wide field of vision with adjustable peak
- Replaceable chin guard air filter
- Available in four sizes S-XL
- Four colorways
- RRP €500.00 / £470.00 / US$500.00
For more information about KASK’s products, visit kask.com
