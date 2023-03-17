Kasper Woolley Injures Spleen During Training Ride

YT has announced that Kasper Woolley sustained a Grade 5 Spleen injury during training earlier this month.
Kasper is currently recovering from surgery after spending 10 days in hospital to save half of his spleen. Kasper says he hopes to return to low-risk activities soon but he will be at high risk of further damage from falls for the next three to five months. Kasper has made the right decision to sit out the Enduro World Cup until he is fully recovered and YT has said they will fully support him through this difficult period.
|The recovery process has not been the most fun so far. I spent 10 days in hospital getting a couple procedures done to save half my spleen. So far it's felt more like a bad illness than a regular injury. I will be able to return to low risk activity hopefully fairly soon but just have to go by feel. Unfortunately I am at high risk to do further damage if I were to fall on it again for at least 3-5 months. It is going to be a frustrating one because I am going to feel fine months before I am safe to ride normally again.— Kasper Woolley
|While Kasper is recovering from surgery, we’re advising Kasper on all we can to support fast recovery - dialled in nutrition, hydration and rest. Right now our primary concern is his heath and with the help of medical experts we’ll adjust our approach to align with the progress of his recovery.
Before Kasper is back on the bike it is essential we get the all-clear from doctors. But before even considering riding, we’ll be working on a staged approach starting with basic movement and exercise to aid his recovery and avoid stagnation. Then when he’s ready, we have a great opportunity to build up his strength, an area he has struggled with in previous years. Building Kasper’s strength base will not only help his ability when he returns to riding but also protect him from future injury.— Jonny Thompson, MOB Performance Manager
We're gutted to see Kasper out with an injury and wish him all the best with his recovery.
Looks like Kasper has the speed but without the consistency of staying uninjured it turns into a vicious cycle of injury, training harder than normal to catch up, riding harder than normal to due to lost time which is very very close to riding over your head which can result in injury again...
Rad dude - I wish him luck
But, I had my best season the following year – solid finishes in XC and almost cracking the top 10 at Enduro National Champs!
Better than you having a soft organ I guess.