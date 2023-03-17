Kasper Woolley Injures Spleen During Training Ride

While Kasper is recovering from surgery, we’re advising Kasper on all we can to support fast recovery - dialled in nutrition, hydration and rest. Right now our primary concern is his heath and with the help of medical experts we’ll adjust our approach to align with the progress of his recovery.



Before Kasper is back on the bike it is essential we get the all-clear from doctors. But before even considering riding, we’ll be working on a staged approach starting with basic movement and exercise to aid his recovery and avoid stagnation. Then when he’s ready, we have a great opportunity to build up his strength, an area he has struggled with in previous years. Building Kasper’s strength base will not only help his ability when he returns to riding but also protect him from future injury. — Jonny Thompson, MOB Performance Manager