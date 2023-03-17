Kasper Woolley Injures Spleen During Training Ride

Mar 17, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

YT has announced that Kasper Woolley sustained a Grade 5 Spleen injury during training earlier this month.

Kasper is currently recovering from surgery after spending 10 days in hospital to save half of his spleen. Kasper says he hopes to return to low-risk activities soon but he will be at high risk of further damage from falls for the next three to five months. Kasper has made the right decision to sit out the Enduro World Cup until he is fully recovered and YT has said they will fully support him through this difficult period.

bigquotesThe recovery process has not been the most fun so far. I spent 10 days in hospital getting a couple procedures done to save half my spleen. So far it's felt more like a bad illness than a regular injury. I will be able to return to low risk activity hopefully fairly soon but just have to go by feel. Unfortunately I am at high risk to do further damage if I were to fall on it again for at least 3-5 months. It is going to be a frustrating one because I am going to feel fine months before I am safe to ride normally again. Kasper Woolley

bigquotesWhile Kasper is recovering from surgery, we’re advising Kasper on all we can to support fast recovery - dialled in nutrition, hydration and rest. Right now our primary concern is his heath and with the help of medical experts we’ll adjust our approach to align with the progress of his recovery.

Before Kasper is back on the bike it is essential we get the all-clear from doctors. But before even considering riding, we’ll be working on a staged approach starting with basic movement and exercise to aid his recovery and avoid stagnation. Then when he’s ready, we have a great opportunity to build up his strength, an area he has struggled with in previous years. Building Kasper’s strength base will not only help his ability when he returns to riding but also protect him from future injury. Jonny Thompson, MOB Performance Manager

We're gutted to see Kasper out with an injury and wish him all the best with his recovery.

25 Comments

  • 39 0
 Damn, guy can't catch a break. Heal up!
  • 16 1
 You see a bit at time with other action sports, especially MX....athleticism is one thing but so is rider "durability". Guys kinda need to get over a hump speed wise, once they do they can dial it back and still be competitive vs always riding at 100%.

Looks like Kasper has the speed but without the consistency of staying uninjured it turns into a vicious cycle of injury, training harder than normal to catch up, riding harder than normal to due to lost time which is very very close to riding over your head which can result in injury again...

Rad dude - I wish him luck
  • 7 0
 "It is going to be a frustrating one because I am going to feel fine months before I am safe to ride normally again." that mental space sounds absolutely terrible and im not a professional racer. Heal up dude you'll be back
  • 1 0
 Can confirm. I ruptured mine during practice at an enduro in 2018. Had to be totally chill for the two months following, wasn't allowed to even get my heart rate up. Then I could start doing Z1/Z2 rides indoors only for like the next two months. It was the hardest recovery I've had, and I've had a lacerated liver, broken pelvis, and completely shattered elbow from other incidents.

But, I had my best season the following year – solid finishes in XC and almost cracking the top 10 at Enduro National Champs!
  • 6 0
 YT's enduro squad has a broken hand, broken spleen and the season hasn't even started yet! Life is so close to disaster at the sharp end of the spear
  • 1 0
 It's the DualCrownDuche curse
  • 6 0
 Had an internal bleeding from my spleen couple years ago from a crash. Weirdest pain I ever felt. Get well mate!
  • 2 0
 after toppling over, wife impaled herself on the end of her sticking upright handlebar, rupturing her liver, and rode out the remaining 7 miles of trail....and a later hospital 3-day ICU stay! Takes forever to heal up a soft organ, but there you go. Scary stuff indeed. Hope he has no issues other than boredom frustration to deal with during recovery.
  • 4 6
 @jokermtb: softness of your wife's organs--confirmed. Thank you for sharing
  • 1 2
 @ceecee: So you impaled his wife as well !

Better than you having a soft organ I guess.
  • 1 0
 Not referring to the physical healing. More the mental side of racing. To be at the pointy end you have to be 100% mentally and physically. After tho major injuries and two years off of racing it’s going to be tough to come back. Hope he proves me wrong.
  • 7 2
 Spleens mend, Hit Send!
  • 4 0
 Oh man not Kasper again! Wishing for a full recovery!
  • 2 0
 I was hospitalized 5 years ago for a spleen injury, still in pain like never before. I really thought I was going to die. Hope he gets well soon!
  • 2 0
 I’ve been there, super painful injury. Heal up and take your time my dude
  • 2 0
 Hate to see it
  • 1 0
 this poor guy… get well soon
  • 1 0
 I believe they mean “core 5 spleen injury”
  • 1 0
 Oh man. All the best.
  • 2 2
 I can't exspleen why he keeps getting injured!
  • 1 2
 I'm still putting him on my fantasy team in solidarity. Heal up quick!
Below threshold threads are hidden





