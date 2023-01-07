Kasper Woolley Moves on from Yeti

Kasper Woolley has announced on social media that he is leaving Yeti after three years. Kasper secured multiple top 10 EWS finishes during the 2021 season but had a difficult year in 2022 with multiple injuries including a freak pump track accident in Whistler
. 2022 was the first season for Kasper on the full factory team after taking impressive results while on the Yeti / OneUp team.
|Saying goodbye to the @yeticycles squad after 3 years, man time flies. Endlessly thankful for all the support and amazing opportunities over the years. It was fun travelling the world and making memories with this crew. Thank you all
New year and hopefully a new me?
Excited for what’s next— Kasper Woolley
We don't know what Kasper's plans are just yet, but we'll keep you updated when we learn more.
3 Comments