Kasper Woolley out of Whistler EWS after Freak Pump Track Accident

Aug 5, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Wishing Kasper Wolley a speedy recovery after a big crash today.


Squamish local and Yeti EWS pro Kasper Woolley announced on social media that he won't be racing in Whistler after colliding with another rider while at a pump track.

In his Instagram post, Woolley says, "a guy dropped in going the wrong direction and ran into me full speed in a corner," and that his list of injuries includes a broken and dislocated jaw that's now wired shut for the next four to six weeks. He also suffered a type 3 occipital condyle fracture, which refers to the articulation between the base of the skull and the cervical spine and sounds incredibly serious. This comes only a few months after his big crash on Stage 2 of the Tweed Valley EWS that resulted in a stable T6 vertebrae fracture, a fracture on the scapula, and a concussion.




Kasper is one of the most exciting young racers, as well as a Squamish local, and we're hoping he makes a quick and full recovery.

24 Comments

  • 29 0
 holy shit people are so fucking stupid
  • 9 0
 Where is the land of directional pump tracks?! Everyone I ever see is multi-directional chaos and you have to keep your head on a swivel. Rough luck.
  • 6 0
 Wow! A guy was going the wrong direction- WTF?
Heal quickly, Kasper.
  • 3 1
 If I recall correctly (which I often don't), this is how Stevie passed, albeit on a Moto track. Frown
  • 5 0
 @melikebike74: Steve was in a head on collision in the woods
  • 1 0
 @mxmtb: Ya, the head on part is what I was getting at.
  • 6 0
 I hope his run of bad luck ends here for a looong time. Heal up soon
  • 2 0
 This is brutal. Here's to hoping he (you, if you end up reading this), heal up quickly and properly. he's always been a class act, its been great to see his career progress, and start pushing the big names in EWS.

I wonder how much worse this was made by his condition (which he's publicly discussed before) that gives him more fragile bones, or if it was just that bad of an impact. Either way, that sucks.
  • 5 0
 This sucks bad. Heal up Kasper. We are all rooting for you.
  • 1 0
 Is this particular pump track more like a BMX track?

I've never seen a pump track that had a 'direction'. I guess as they are becoming more popular they are being designed this way for safety, maybe. Good idea. BMX tracks are hella fun and you don't have to worry about this scenario.
  • 3 0
 Heal up quick man!
  • 10 7
 People are the worst.
  • 7 6
 Ha ha everyone is upvoting "holy shit people are so f*cking stupid" and downvoting this. Was I not harsh enough, or..?
  • 2 0
 @jeffrocx: I gave you an upvote
  • 6 0
 @jeffrocx: it's all about the delivery
  • 3 0
 You get an upvote from me. My preferred line is “I hate people.” Or sometimes I’ll paraphrase norm from cheers and say “people. Can’t live with ‘em… pass the beer nuts.”
  • 1 0
 @jeffrocx: I upvoted but I've never seen that pump track. Is it obvious which way is right if you aren't a local?
  • 1 0
 You should see the other guy
  • 2 0
 I’m curious to know…how did the other rider fare?
  • 1 1
 Holy shit this is f*cking terrible. The wrong direction?!?!?!?!?!? Fuuuuuuuck
  • 1 0
 Wow
Below threshold threads are hidden





