Kate Courtney & Lars Forster Join SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing

PRESS RELEASE: SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing team
The SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing team is planning its future towards the next Olympics with quite significant changes. Both, World Champion Kate Courtney (USA) and European Champion Lars Forster (SUI) join the team. With Olympic and World Champion, Nino Schurter as well as Andri Frischknecht, two riders remaining from the previous years. Matthias Stirnemann (SUI) and Michiel van der Heijden (NED) will leave the team.
Not many had Kate Courtney on their shortlist for a medal at the World Championships. Although, she won Cape Epic and the US National Title in her first year as an elite pro rider, she was considered to be a dark horse only by some that knew about her potential. However, with the ride of her life
, she not only surprised her competition but also the whole mountain bike community. SCOTT-SRAM believed in her talent already prior to the World Championships.
Born at the base of Mount Tamalpais in Marin, California. Kate's home-trails are the ones known to be the first ones in the history of mountain biking.
23 year old, Kate Courtney was born and lives in the San Francisco Bay area, where she also graduated from Stanford University, before she set her full focus on the sport. The 2x US National Champion won the U23 Overall World Cup in 2017 and a silver medal at the U23 World Championships.
Another strong addition to SCOTT-SRAM is Lars Forster. As with many Swiss riders, the former U23 World Cup Champion has stood silently in the shadow of Nino Schurter. However, at the European Championships in Glasgow, he stepped out of this shadow as he crossed the finish line in first. This all-round talent is also currently the Swiss Cyclo-Cross National Champion. Lars is familiar to the World Cup podium and is a Top 10 UCI ranked rider.
