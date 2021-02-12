Kate Courtney & NICA Launch the 'Sparkle On' Scholarship for Student Athletes

Kate Courtney and the National Interscholastic Cycling Association have partnered to create a new scholarship for student athletes.
The 'Sparkle On' scholarship is a partnership between the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA), Kate Courtney, Scott, Syncros, SRAM and RockShox with the aim to recognize students who have demonstrated academic and athletic excellence during their time with NICA.
The program will award four seniors from National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) leagues with a monetary award of $10,000 each and mentorship from Kate and SRAM. If the chosen riders are without a bike sponsor and commit to race on Scott for the year will also receive a Scott mountain bike.
|I know from experience that the transition to college as a student-athlete is often difficult and wanted to create this scholarship as a way to help with the challenges of balancing college studies and racing. To me, excellence is not defined by race results or GPA, but in the attitude and effort with which individuals pursue greatness. I am excited to help support the next generation of NICA student-athletes as they continue to work hard and believe in their dreams.— Kate Courtney
|Having Kate establish this scholarship for NICA student-athletes is a testimony to her generous spirit and dedication to supporting the next generation of cyclists. The combination of academic excellence and the physical and emotional demands of racing help to build character traits that will serve these students and their communities throughout their adult lives.— Steve Matous, President of NICA
|We’re very excited to help support young talents on their journey as racers. Professional racing is part of our heritage here at SCOTT and Syncros, and it’s in the DNA of all our products. We believe that bringing more people, and especially young people, a program such as NICA is ideal and worth supporting. With one of our most iconic athletes, Kate Courtney, opening doors and paving the way for NICA talents, we couldn’t be happier to help see this scholarship come to life and to help support the future generation of racers— Jochen Haar, Head of Bike Marketing, SCOTT Sports
|As a founding partner and a platinum-level sponsor of NICA, we were thrilled to jump on board with Kate through the Sparkle On Scholarship. Investing in the long term development of riders and athletes alike matters to us. We’re honored to be included in this scholarship.— Sander Rigney, VP of RockShox
|It’s our responsibility to invest in future lifetime cyclists. Providing new opportunities, mentorship, and financial assistance aligns closely with SRAM and RockShox company goals so we’re super happy to support this scholarship— David Zimberoff, VP of Marketing at SRAM
You can find out more here
and additional information about the scholarship will be shared on March 1.
