Kate Courtney & NICA Launch the 'Sparkle On' Scholarship for Student Athletes

We’re very excited to help support young talents on their journey as racers. Professional racing is part of our heritage here at SCOTT and Syncros, and it’s in the DNA of all our products. We believe that bringing more people, and especially young people, a program such as NICA is ideal and worth supporting. With one of our most iconic athletes, Kate Courtney, opening doors and paving the way for NICA talents, we couldn’t be happier to help see this scholarship come to life and to help support the future generation of racers — Jochen Haar, Head of Bike Marketing, SCOTT Sports