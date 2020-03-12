Kate Courtney and Nino Schurter Renew their Contracts with Scott-SRAM Racing Until 2022

Life as a professional mountain biker has provided me with incredible highs, and several lows. I’ve learned to enjoy both. After all these years, I now ask myself why I would stop when things seem to be at their best? I still have the self-confidence that I can be the best on race day, every race day. I won’t set my future goals or expectations lower than where they have been for years. I’m a racer by heart, it’s truly in my blood and once you’ll see me on a start line of a race, you’ll most likely never see me aiming for second. I want to win races, and beat records, no matter what it takes. This goal, and the fact that I’m surrounded by great people keeps me as focused as ever to keep achieving the very best. — Nino Schurter