Kate Courtney and Nino Schurter Renew their Contracts with Scott-SRAM Racing Until 2022

Scott-SRAM Racing have announced that both Kate Courtney and Nino Schurter will be racing with the team until at least 2022.
Kate Courtney and Nino Schurter made the decision to extend their contracts earlier this week as the Scott-SRAM team secured two of the fastest racers on the circuit. The team dominated the XC season last year taking the Mens and Womens overall titles last year and it looks as if they are wanting to carry on their great success into the future. Joining them for 2020 will be Lars Forster and Andri Frischknecht who stay with the team for the upcoming season.
Alongside the announcement that Courtney and Schurter have extended their contracts the team also released the news that SRAM and Rockshox will stay on as team sponsors until 2022 as well.
|Life as a professional mountain biker has provided me with incredible highs, and several lows. I’ve learned to enjoy both. After all these years, I now ask myself why I would stop when things seem to be at their best? I still have the self-confidence that I can be the best on race day, every race day. I won’t set my future goals or expectations lower than where they have been for years. I’m a racer by heart, it’s truly in my blood and once you’ll see me on a start line of a race, you’ll most likely never see me aiming for second. I want to win races, and beat records, no matter what it takes. This goal, and the fact that I’m surrounded by great people keeps me as focused as ever to keep achieving the very best.— Nino Schurter
|I am incredibly proud and excited to extend my contract with the team and to retain our key sponsors with Scott and SRAM. When it comes to working with this group of people and riding on what is, in my opinion, the best equipment available – I couldn’t say yes fast enough! My aspirations, and the aspirations of this team, go far beyond this year’s Olympic games. Through our partnership, I hope to continue to pursue excellence in every aspect of my cycling career and aim for the top in many races to come.— Kate Courtney
We have a little while longer before the full team get to racing at the first XC World Cup in May but Nino Schurter and Lars Forster will be in South Africa racing the Cape Epic which starts this Sunday.
