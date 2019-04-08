RACING

Kate Courtney and Raphaël Gagné Take Home Gold at Pan American Championships

Apr 8, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  
Kate Courtney and Raphaël Gagné took home the top spots in this weekend's Pan American Championships in Aguascalientes, Mexico. Gagné secured Canada's only men's podium spot and current US National Champion, World Champion, and now Pan Am Champion Kate Courtney led a trio of Americans to the top five in the women's race.


Elite Men

1st. Raphaël Gagné (Canada)
2nd. Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo (Mexico)
3rd. Fabio Castaneda (Colombia)
4th. Keegan Swenson (USA)
5th. Catriel Soto (Argentina)
Elite Women

1st. Kate Courtney (USA)
2nd. Erin Huck (USA)
3rd. Daniela Campuzano (Mexico)
4th. Catharine Pendrel (Canada)
5th. Chloe Woodruff (USA)


43 Comments

  • + 33
 Kate is a boss
  • + 4
 More like queen (sorry Jill).
  • + 16
 My schoolboy French tells me the guy who won is literally named 'won'. If this ain't nominative determinism I don't know what is
  • + 9
 Haha You're right, ''gagné'' is ''won'' in english! Wink
  • + 4
 Yeah, was looking for a comment like this. Gagné is the French Canadian (G)win Smile !
  • + 2
 qui a gagne' ?
  • + 5
 Bad news for Annie Last
  • + 5
 @xvire: true. But good news for Nick Beer I guess? Sorta
  • + 3
 @cristouf: There is a fine tradition of unusual road cyclist names too. Christian Knees and Vladimir Karpets spring to mind
  • + 12
 2nd (mens) and 3rd (womens) for Mexico are awesome results, too!
  • + 1
 I had the opportunity to be in the race and it was definitely a very tough race, especially for the Canadian, he took the lead until the middle of the last lap. Kate dominated the race masterfully, the Mexican punctured twice and that cost her the second place.
  • + 8
 Congrats to all! Now let’s talk........Could the team Canada jerseys be any uglier?
  • + 37
 The team USA ones look like the wrapper for a dollar store knock-off chocolate bar...
  • + 20
 So we agree that both are ugly?
  • + 13
 @garneau565: The US jerseys might be a bit much but least you know what country their from, Apparently Global Relay is a country? Why is the maple leaf so small? What’s with the tiny font? BTW I’m a dual citizen so I’m not trying to start shit, I’m just not a fan of the team jersey design or colours.
  • + 11
 The blue....because that is a colour usually associated with Canada.
  • + 3
 @TPLRacing: Yeah, both are ugly but that USA is so L O U D (like certain tourists on global travels). Stars and stripes speak for themselves. Look at the soccer uniforms as an example of a simple,clean and classy look.

I do not know who designs our kit but they should be fired as they are FUGLY too. Perhaps they should look at the soccer uniforms as well (perhaps the white one as the red is a bit overkill) What the heck, we all ride in white and put face tattoos of our national flag.
  • + 3
 @liamg-alex: Outside of the Toronto Maple Leafs, I don't know where Blue is associated with Canada!

(or was it some type of sarcasm?)
  • + 3
 @lRaphl: Blue is associated with Quebec...
If they separate I want a Cascadia national jersey.
  • + 3
 @lRaphl: I would be hard pressed to think of a national jersey that looks remotely OK. Belgium, maybe. Argentina. Australia is clean and simple. Yes USA is perenially awful.
  • + 11
 We need a new design inspired by 1980s Canadian hockey jerseys
cdn3.sbnation.com/imported_assets/1791267/362.0_standard_783.0.jpg?_ga=2.141432178.1792861212.1554764807-973171045.1554764807
  • + 0
 ''Worn by Canada's 1976 Olympic team, many have pondered why there was light blue in an all Canadian team jersey. The blue is said to represent the many the waters of Canada; our rivers, Great Lakes and three oceans our
coastlines touch". That color scheme has been worn at every olympics ever since except Beijing I believe. The sponsor being bigger than the mapple leaf is the big mistake here...
  • - 8
flag eriknasby (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @garneau565: Nice try but you’re an idiot.
  • + 3
 @eriknasby: This is me wearing the Canadian one in 2012, and you can see your candy-bar wrapper jersey that hasn't changed since then, behind me Smile

www.pinkbike.com/photo/17066037
  • + 1
 @TPLRacing: They're a title sponsor; racing doesn't pay for itself and not every country feels that it's reasonable to burden tax payers with all the costs that come with supporting athletes. The jersey remains distinctive and undoubtedly Canadian. Maybe the blue isn't reflective of our flag colours, but there are many other national teams racing in red and white, so at least it makes us stand out. Plus, Canada isn't the only country with private companies on their jersey - look at the French, Belgian, Dutch, German national team kits (to name a few).
  • + 1
 @garneau565: I prefer the white/red/black for team Canada over the baby blue? Robins egg blue? water version.
  • + 1
 @garneau565: I totally understand the need for outside sponsors to help support the national team but I don’t agree that the corporate logo of the title sponsor is more important than the main identifier of team Canada, which is the maple leaf.
  • + 1
 @maximesl: agreed, no sponsor should be predominant over the maple leaf.
  • + 1
 @axelerate: I know that, I from Quebec province. But we are talking about the Canadian team. Not an hypothetic dream from the '70s and '90s.
  • + 2
 @garneau565: that looks pretty good, actually. The suffering on your face, not so much. That's what I looked like on the Fromme climb on the North Shore last Sunday. Apparently, not riding for a couple of weeks does that.
  • + 1
 Not a fan of that blue either
  • + 1
 @garneau565: As a Canadian, please don't allude that American taxpayers fund their Olympic Athletes. No US Olympic program is taxpayer funded, while the Canadian one is funded by tax dollars.
  • + 1
 Canada has a history of that blue colour as it’s the background of the RCAF flag, maybe there something in that? @kookseverywhere:
  • + 4
 I hope this brings some sponsors to Mexico. We desperately need them since the sport has been stocked for years due to a lack of support. If you guys complain ab buying a 5000 dollar bike imagine having to 150,000 dollars for bike. That’s in average how much we would pay. So big brands I know that South America don’t come close to the European market but we would appreciate if you pick a couple athletes from our countries.
  • + 2
 Me sorprende que Mexico siempre tenga buenos resultados a nivel panamericano pero nunca a nivel mundial. Definitivamente necesitamos más apoyo
  • + 1
 @lalientoxc

si estoy totalmente de acuerdo tup
  • + 3
 What bike does Raphael Gagne ride? He used to be on Rocky Mountain, then Cannondale. Is it still the latter?
  • + 9
 THAT is the question! A great canadien athlete WITHOUT any contract with a bikes company, it's a shame. Probably the weirdest situation in MTB history. Go Raph Go! Tu es formidable!!!
  • + 3
 Looks like he is on Silverback bikes, based on a couple of his instagram posts. Shame he wasn't picked up by anyone though, that dude rips.
  • + 2
 Wooooooooo! Nicest performance from a Canadian male rider since Stevie Smith. Go job Raph!
  • + 3
 Anyone have links to video replay of this event?
  • + 2
 WAY TO GO RALPH!!
  • + 1
 Kate n Huck yeah!

Post a Comment



