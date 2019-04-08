Kate Courtney and Raphaël Gagné Take Home Gold at Pan American Championships

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
Campeón Panamericano Champion. It’s been a long time coming, at times getting so close. 6 years ago I was 9 seconds from winning that jersey, I dreamed about it and finally got it. Il y a 6 ans je passais à 9 secondes de gagner le titre, j’y ai rêvé, j’y ai cru et je l’ai finalement gagné ce titre. #sostoked #racecleanownyourvictory #liveyourdream #garneau #canmtbcycling #teamraph #teamresilience #funisfast #thule #toyotasteustache #teamoakley #papanamericano #panamericanomtb #panamericanomtb2019 #muchocalor #hotyoga #sentiersdumoulin #turndownthewatt
link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
Slay for the U S A 😜🇺🇸❤️ Such a special moment going 1-2 at Pan American Championships today with @eehuck! Thanks to @usacycling @scottsportsmexico @bbcopeland @mamsybear @emscaugh for the incredible support ✨ #slayfortheusa #dreamteam #panamericano2019 #sparklewatts | pc @taniamqz.m
43 Comments
I do not know who designs our kit but they should be fired as they are FUGLY too. Perhaps they should look at the soccer uniforms as well (perhaps the white one as the red is a bit overkill) What the heck, we all ride in white and put face tattoos of our national flag.
(or was it some type of sarcasm?)
If they separate I want a Cascadia national jersey.
cdn3.sbnation.com/imported_assets/1791267/362.0_standard_783.0.jpg?_ga=2.141432178.1792861212.1554764807-973171045.1554764807
coastlines touch". That color scheme has been worn at every olympics ever since except Beijing I believe. The sponsor being bigger than the mapple leaf is the big mistake here...
www.pinkbike.com/photo/17066037
si estoy totalmente de acuerdo
