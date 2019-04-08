Kate Courtney and Raphaël Gagné Take Home Gold at Pan American Championships

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">

View this post on Instagram

Campeón Panamericano Champion. It’s been a long time coming, at times getting so close. 6 years ago I was 9 seconds from winning that jersey, I dreamed about it and finally got it. Il y a 6 ans je passais à 9 secondes de gagner le titre, j’y ai rêvé, j’y ai cru et je l’ai finalement gagné ce titre. #sostoked #racecleanownyourvictory #liveyourdream #garneau #canmtbcycling #teamraph #teamresilience #funisfast #thule #toyotasteustache #teamoakley #papanamericano #panamericanomtb #panamericanomtb2019 #muchocalor #hotyoga #sentiersdumoulin #turndownthewatt